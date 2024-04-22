Quavo Drops A Diss Track Of His Own Calling Cris Brown A ‘Crackhead MJ’

CLOSE

Breezy dropped the deluxe version of his eleventh studio album 11:11 where he debuted 13 new tracks, which includes, the song “Freak” which is trending not for sampling “Air Force Ones” or because of the collabs that include Lil Wayne, Joyner Lucas and Tee Grizzley, but because he is clearly taking lyrical shots at Quavo.

“F**king my old bi**es ain’t gone make us equal/ Sipping that 1942 cause I don’t do no Cuevo [Quavo]/ Freak bi**h she like Casamigos, not the Migos.”

Allegedly the diss track came in response to Quavo breaking the alleged bro-code by dating Chris Browns ex Karrueche Tran.

Then on Friday Breezy dropped another diss track “Weakest Link.” in which he claims he slept with Quavo’s girlfriend when they were still together, and implied Quavo was the worst member of the Migos.

Well a rapper wouldn’t be a rapper at all if he didn’t respond with a diss track of their own.

Quavo has responded with a diss track of his own “Over Hoes & B*tches,”, along with unreleased vocals by Takeoff, Quavo scathingly says:

“P**sy, every time you see me, keep that energy, can’t believe I gotta beat you ’bout some women beef.”

Quavo then calls Breezy a “Crackhead Michael Jackson.” before calling him a junkie that…

“Bipolar disorder, no wonder. You was the greatest, n**ga, you fumbled, going out sad, I’m watching you crumble.”

But wait there’s a lot more, including Rihanna drama reference.

Take a listen below