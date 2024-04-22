Falynn Is Dropping Reality Porsha Television Tea

CLOSE

Falynn Pina Guobadia became widely known when she appeared on Real Housewives of Atlanta during Season 13, introduced to the show as Porsh’a friend that later ended up marrying Falynn husband Simon Guobadia. Although if you believe in the reality of RHOA Porsha Williams broke the girls code and ended up exiting the show having a fairy tale wedding with Simon.

Fast forwarding The Real Housewives of Atlanta had a shake up following the conclusion of season 15 with major casting changes was because of low ratings. Kandi Burruss made the announcement that she was out, then not long after Porsha took to her Instagram to address those rumors, saying that Porsha Williams IS NOT coming back to The Real Housewives of Atlanta, however Porsha Guobadia is going to be in the building.

Not long after Porsha Goubadia’s RHOA announcement she filed for divorce from Simon. In a matter of weeks the divorce/separation is getting nastier by the day then last week word on the streets was that Falynn returned the girl code violation by dating Porsha’s baby daddy Dennis. Now Falynn is dropping reality Porsha Williams television tea.

According to Falynn, she was approached by RHOA multiple times before she agreed to be on the show. RHOA then asked Falynn who she wanted to be introduced to the show by, in other words who was her ‘FRIEND’ Falynn said Porsha. However unbeknownst to her Porsha had been dating her husband, with whom she thought she was happily married too, for over a year. Falynn said allegedly everyone in Atlanta knew about except for her because she wasn’t allowed out.

The kicker is Dennis, Porsha’s baby daddy is the one he told her.

Take a look at the video below.