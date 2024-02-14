Porsha Williams Is NOT Returning To RHOA, However…

CLOSE

The Real Housewives of Atlanta shake up is continuing as rumor had it following the conclusion of season 15 that major casting change was going to come because of low ratings.

Taping hasn’t begun for RHOA season 16 nor had contracts been delivered. Season 15 cast included Shereé Whitfield, Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore, Drew Sidora, Marlo Hampton and Sanya Richards-Ross.

Kandi Burruss made the announcement recently that she is out, they took too long to say what’s up and she has her own projects to worry about. That’s when the rumor that Queen of shade Phaedra Parks was returning. With Kandi out it would make since for them to let Phaedra back in. Kenya Moore claims that she is returning, which prompted to rumor that Porsha Williams would be coming back.

Porsha took to her Instagram to address those rumors, saying that Porsha Williams IS NOT coming back to The Real Housewives of Atlanta, however Porsha Guobadia is going to be in the building.

The Housewife formerly known as Porsha Williams who is a real wife now that has taken her husbands name, Mrs. Porsha Guobadia will be holding be holding a peach.

Porsha found her husband on RHOA, let’s pray their marriage doesn’t fall victim to the franchise divorce curse.

See video below