LOCAL NEWS: I-X Center Getting Rid of Ferris Wheel!

The Cleveland I-X Center reopened late last year under new ownership and management, bringing those big events back to both the location and city.

However, not all of the features inside the center will remain in place as one giant piece will soon leave the facility.

The iconic giant ferris wheel is saying goodbye to the I-X Center sometime this year.

From WKYC 3News Cleveland:

On Tuesday, the I-X Center told 3News’ Dave Chudowsky that the ferris wheel will no longer reside inside the mammoth building next to Cleveland Hopkins International Airport. I-X Center management says the wheel does not fit into the new event space footprint.

Luckily, the ferris wheel will NOT be torn down. Instead, there might be a chance it will relocate to a new home depending on who will save it.

For the time being, the wheel will still be around at the I-X Center for much of 2022:

You’ll still see it in the I-X Center for the next few months, with the goal to have it removed sometime between April and October. The ferris wheel was installed at the I-X Center in 1992.

That means the wheel is saying goodbye to newly reopened center after 30 years, despite being closed for nearly two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the meantime, as events return to the I-X Center, it would be your last time to see the giant wheel before it goes bye-bye.

Let’s hope that someone else will rescue it for good use and hopefully indoors, especially during those crazy Cleveland winters.

