LOCAL NEWS: North Coast Harbor Ice Fest Gets New Date

A event that was to take place on the same day a big snow storm hit Cleveland has now been rescheduled.

The Ice Fest at North Coast Harbor in Downtown Cleveland will instead be held on Jan. 20.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

The event, hosted by the City of Cleveland and Downtown Cleveland Alliance, features more than 30 ice creations in the harbor, hourly ice carving demonstrations and live entertainment. The Ice Fest kicks off at 2 p.m. and runs until 8 p.m.

It was originally slated for Jan. 17, which was Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, but the nasty weather conditions made it impossible for the event to go on as scheduled.

A lot of the festivities will move over to the new date for the public to enjoy.

One of the vendors that will serve refreshments is Nuevo Modern Mexican & Tequila Bar.

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Douglas Sacha and Getty Images