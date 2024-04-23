The Bijou Star Files: Jagged Edge’s Song ‘Promise’ Was Written For ??

CLOSE

LaTavia Roberson Shares Jagged Edge’s Song ‘Promise’ Was Written For THIS Destiny’s Child Member

Former Destiny’s Child member LaTavia Roberson recently spilled some old-school R&B tea. Additionally, she revealed which Destiny’s Child member Jagged Edge’s song ‘Promise’ was written for. Read More

Ye Jokingly Says He Would Love to Have a Threesome With Michelle Obama: ‘President’s Wife!’

Ye , Bianca, and Michelle Obama were sitting in a tree? According to a clip from an upcoming interview, the rapper has at least thought about it. Read More

Halle Bailey Speaks On Dealing With “Severe, Severe” Postpartum Depression

Halle Bailey is opening up and speaking about her experience with “severe, severe” postpartum depression. Read More

Social Media Reacts After John Legend Shares His Thoughts On Donald Trump (WATCH)

Social media is sharing reactions after John Legend opened up about his thoughts on former president Donald Trump. Read More

Kid Cudi Reveals Injury After Jumping Off Stage At Coachella (Video)

Kid Cudi revealed that he experienced an injury after jumping off stage at the recent Coachella event. Read More

Russell Wilson Shares Gratitude Post For His “Two Boys” Future & Win

Russell Wilson already flexed for us earlier this month as Essence’s ‘Sexiest Man of the Moment.’ Now, the NFL athlete is flexing his proud papa title with a sweet message for his “two boys” Future and Win. Read More

Hi Parents! Draya Michele & Jalen Green Host Baby Shower For Their Unborn Daughter (VIDEOS)

It’s official — Draya Michele and Jalen Green are preparing to welcome their first child together! The Houston Rockets player recently celebrated their pregnancy with a cherry-themed baby shower on Sunday (April 21.) Read More

Chicago Lash Tech Alleges A Client Torched Her Car Over Unavailable Service Slot

A Chicago lash tech is alleging that a former client torched her car over an unavailable appointment slot. Read More

Ohio Student Reportedly Suspended & Banned From Prom For Bringing Corn Chips To School

An Ohio school is being dragged after a student is suspended and barred from prom for bringing corn chips inside her high school. Read More

T-Pain Reveals He Was Involved In A Car Accident (Video)

Prayers and well wishes are being sent T-Pain‘s way after the rapper recently revealed he was involved in a car accident. Read More

Kevin Hart Speaks On The Conversation He Had With Wanda Sykes During His Controversy Surrounding Past Homophobic Jokes

Kevin Hart recently reflected on a past conversation he had with Wanda Sykes when he was facing backlash for some homophobic jokes that he previously made. Read More

Registered Sex Offender Arrested After Trying To Kidnap Colorado Child At School

A Colorado man has found himself behind bars after attempting to kidnap a boy at Black Forest Hills elementary School in Aurora on Friday afternoon. Read More

Drea Kelly Reacts To Her Dance Routine Becoming A Viral Trend With Beyoncé’s New Song: “It Has Taken A Life Of Its Own!”

If you’ve been scrolling on social media these last few weeks, then you probably came across some folks doing Drea Kelly’s dance routine over Beyoncé’s latest hit song, “II Hands II Heaven” from the album “Cowboy Carter.” Read More

’60 Minutes’ Plunges Head First Into Quality Journalism With Kevin Hart Height Question

A discussion on Kevin Hart ‘s height is now a permanent part of the larger 60 Minutes legacy. Read More

ERIC B. & RAKIM NOT BUMMED ABOUT ROCK HALL SNUB… Applaud Inclusivity

Eric B. & Rakim are very happy with the 2024 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees … despite the fact they didn’t personally make the cut. Read More

Nanny Steps Forward as Witness in Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia’s Divorce Proceedings

In the latest developments of the messy divorce between Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia, Simon has introduced new testimony from a nanny employed at their residence. Read More

Jesse Owens’ childhood home to become historic landmark in Cleveland

In the history of sports, few names mean more than Jesse Owens. Read More

