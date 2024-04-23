Mopreme Shakur Not Feeling Drake Using Tupac’s Voice In A Diss Track

CLOSE

We know that Hip Hop rides or dies with beefs and battles, however should their creativity to diss one another include voices of artists that are no longer with us and more importantly that left us too soon due to violence? Quavo has responded to Chris Brown’s diss tracks with a diss track of his own “Over Hoes & B*tches,”, along with unreleased vocals by Takeoff, and fans were kind of feeling some type of way about it. Now Drake has used Tupac Shakur’s voice in a diss track and not only are fans not feeling what he did, neither is Pac’s brother Mopreme.

Drake used Tupac’s voice in a diss track aimed at Kendrick Lamar. The late rapper’s brother told TMZ that he feels Drake’s use of A.I was a weapon and that rap battles should be a 1-on-1. Mopreme Shakur says of course he loves hearing his brother’s voice … just not in a battle. Drake also used an A.I version of Snoop Dog’s voice (who is very much alive.) Snoop appeared speechless after Drake dropped the track.

Do you agree with Mopreme? Is cool to use the deceased in a diss track?

