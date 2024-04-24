Megan Thee Stallion Former Photographer Is Suing Her

CLOSE

Everybody wants to be famous or work closely to someone famous. Things are always amazing in the celebrity world, until it’s not. Just ask Diddy, Russell Simmons and Lizzo just to name a few.

The latest celebrity that is being dragged into court is rapper Megan Thee Stallion, allegedly Meg’s forced her former photographer to watch the ‘WAP’ rapper have sex.

Megan Thee Stallion’s former photographer Emilio Garcia filed the lawsuit in Los Angeles County Superior Court, alleging that the “harassment” he experienced while working for Meg “was so severe or pervasive” that he experienced working in a “hostile, abusive work environment.”

Emilio Garcia who was Megan’s full-time photographer from 2019 to 2023 alleges that while in Spain with her, they were allegedly in an SUV with three other women when Megan and one woman “began to have sex next to him in the moving car.” He then claims that Megan Thee Stallion told him to never discuss what he had saw.

Megan Thee Stallion team is shutting down allegations that she harassed her former cameraman and ran a hostile work environment.

