Karrueche Tran’s Thoughts On Chris Brown, Quavo Beef

Chris Brown allegedly dropped a diss track came in response to Quavo breaking the alleged bro-code by dating Chris Browns ex Karrueche Tran. The Migos star Quavo then doubled down and dropped a scathing diss track of his own “Over Hoes & B*tches,”, in response.

Although this is supposed to be over Karrueche as a woman caught up in the rapture of a Hip Hop beef how would you feel? Flattered or nah?

TMZ caught up with Karrueche Tran at the airport to ask her those questions that have been inthralled with the Chris Brown, Quavo beef.

According to Karrueche she doesn’t having nothing to do with it she just wants peace, happiness and to work and thrive. Karrueche Tran also says that she is happy, single and dating herself.

See video below.

EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Karrueche Tran reacts to questions about Quavo and Chris Brown’s beef: https://t.co/xVzc0DEhOZ pic.twitter.com/JpMkLRZLe0 — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) April 26, 2024

