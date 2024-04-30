Entertainment

The Bijou Star Files: Man Arrested For Putting His Peanuts In Jelly

Published on April 30, 2024

Bijou Star Files

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, April 30, 2024:  Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Houston Restaurant Owner Speaks Out After His Former Employee Was Arrested For Putting Genitals In Food

A former restaurant employee is facing several charges after being accused of putting his penis into a jar of jelly and possessing child pornography.  Read More

So You Know It’s Real! Social Media Reacts To Summer Walker’s Boo Seemingly Tattooing Her Name On His Face (PHOTOS)

Social media users are reacting to Summer Walker‘s boo, Coop Cashington, seemingly tattooing her name on his face.  Read More

Nelly Shares Sweet Message To Ashanti While Posting Photo Of Her Growing Baby Bump

Nelly has shared a cryptic but sweet and playful message to his fianceé Ashanti while posting a photo of her growing baby bump.  Read More

Icons Immortalized! Mary J. Blige & DMX Honored With New Mural In Yonkers

Mary J. Blige and DMX were honored with a new mural in NYC at Yonker’s Palisade Towers.  Read More

THE WEEKND’S MANAGER Security Guard Shot …IN ATTEMPTED HOME INVASION

The Weeknd’s manager Amir “Cash XO” Esmailian is currently dealing with the aftermath of a scary situation — this after one of his security guards was shot multiple times.  Read More

BLUE IVY CO-STARRING IN ‘LION KING’ PREQUEL …Alongside Mom Beyoncé!!!

Blue Ivy Carter is set to make her acting debut — and she’s doing it with the Mouse House … joining her mom, Beyoncé, for the forthcoming ‘Lion King’ prequel flick.  Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star on 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am

Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: Radio One Digital

Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star The Bijou Star Files

Close