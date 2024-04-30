Entertainment

U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration Will Move to Reclassify Marijuana

Published on April 30, 2024

Marijuana has been made legal in several states.  What many don’t realize it’s legal on the state level, it’s scheduling on the federal level still makes it illegal.  What that means if you have a job on the federal level or paid by federal funds marijuana use is illegal to that person, it doesn’t matter if it’s for medical use by a doctor in a state where it is legal.

The Biden administration will move to reclassify marijuana as a lower-risk substance, a historic move that acknowledges the medical benefits of the long-criminalized drug and carries broad implications for cannabisa p-related research and the industry at large.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration is moving toward reclassifying marijuana as a less dangerous drug, moving marijuana from the “Schedule I” group to the less tightly regulated “Schedule III.”  The Justice Department proposal would recognize the medical uses of cannabis, but wouldn’t legalize it for recreational use.

This will move marijuana off a list that includes heroin

Schedule I
  • heroin
  • lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD)
  • marijuana (cannabis)
  • 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine (ecstasy),
  • methaqualone.
  • peyote.
Some familiar drugs in the schedule 3 class include:
  • Ketamine.
  • Anabolic steroids.
  • Buprenorphine (Suboxone)
  • Codeine and hydrocodone products mixed with aspirin or acetaminophen.

Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: Radio One Digital

