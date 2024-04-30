Savannah James New Podcast ‘Everybody’s Crazy’ Has Dropped

CLOSE

All hail Queen Savannah James, ‘Just A Kid From Akron’, the wife of LeBron James, has joined the era of Podcast.

Today Savannah James and her homegirl April McDaniel, debuted the highly anticipated ‘Everybody’s Crazy’ podcast.

If you’ve been outside recently, you know that Everybody’s Crazy. Whether you’ve got a story to share, or want guidance on how to navigate your crazy situation, hosts April McDaniel and Savannah James has got you all you got to do is call 888-601-CRZY (2799) hotline.

In an interview with ‘People’ Savannah James, who’s kids are getting older with lives of their own, had this to say about stepping out of her comfort zone for ‘Everybody’s Crazy.’

“I think that for me, it’s freeing because it allows me to show a side of my personality,” “We are both very private, and I’ve been very private and kind of played the background this far in my husband’s career. But I am excited to venture off into new things, we’re going into new phases of our lives.” “And as nerve-racking and anxiety-ridden as it is to do something new, I’m really excited.”

‘Everybody’s Crazy Podcast’ is available where ever you listen to podcasts.

Take a listen to episode #1 below: Welcome to the premiere episode of Everybody’s Crazy! 🎉 Filming these upcoming segments has been incredibly enjoyable. Embracing the chaos with humor and new perspectives. Join us as we champion people being their truest selves. Here for shits & gigs, April and Savannah 💖