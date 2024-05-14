The Bijou Star Files: Is The Prodigal Son Coming Home?

CLOSE

LeBron James attends Cleveland Cavaliers’ playoff game, gets standing ovation from crowd

LeBron’s Lakers have already been eliminated from the postseason, but he was more than welcome back at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Read More

Bronny James Medically Cleared To Play In NBA, Expected To Remain In Draft

USC’s Bronny James has been granted medical clearance to play in the NBA by the league’s Fitness to Play Panel, according to a new report by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Jonathan Givony. Read More

Latto’s ‘SIMS’ Characters Have Fans Speculating Whether THIS Rapper Is Her Man Of Four Years

Over the weekend, Latto teased her fans about her mystery man’s continued infatuation with her! Now, they’re using another one of her posts as a visual hint of who her man could be, and 21 Savage is the leading contender. Read More

DJ Mustard & His Girlfriend Are Expecting Their First Baby Together

DJ Mustard is going to be a daddy again! His girlfriend, Britt, first announced the news in a series of social media posts on Mother’s Day. Read More

Mother Of Kendrick Lamar’s Kids Breaks Social Media Silence Following His Rap Tussle With Drake

The mother of Kendrick Lamar‘s children, Whitney Alford, has broken her silence on social media as rumors continue to surface regarding his recent rap beef with Drake. Read More

Lil Meech Seemingly Takes His Mom AND Grandma To The Strip Club For Mother’s Day Celebration (Video)

Lil Meech took his mother and grandmother to what appeared to be a strip club in celebration of Mother’s Day. Read More

Cuteness Overload! Bhad Bhabie Shares First Look At Her Daughter Kali Love (Photo)

Earlier this year, Bhad Bhabie welcomed her daughter Kali Love. On her first Mother’s Day, the 21-year-old shared a first look at her bundle of joy! Read More

Mary J. Blige Launches Highly-Anticipated Boot Collection With THIS Major Fashion Brand

Mary J. Blige has launched her highly anticipated boot line with the luxury brand Giuseppe Zanotti. Read More

Man Goes Viral After Explaining The “Black Wife Effect” On Social Media (WATCH)

The “Black Wife Effect” is currently trending on social media thanks to many men claiming their Black wives upgraded their appearance. Read More

TYRESE Bails on GA Concert …AFTER SOMEONE TRIES SERVING HIM!!!

Tyrese‘s legal woes appear to be following him wherever he goes, but he dodged a bullet out in Georgia this past weekend … bailing on a concert after someone tried serving him. Read More

KHLOE KARDASHIAN BRINGS TRUE & TATUM TO SEE TRISTAN PLAY… For The Very 1st Time!!!

Khloe Kardashian is turning Tristan Thompson‘s latest NBA game into a family affair … turning up to his game with a very special entourage — including their kids. Read More

Fans Fear For Paul Pierce’s Job After Saying The N-Word On Television

The Indiana Pacers secured a victory against the New York Knicks in Game 4 of the NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Semifinals on Sunday, leveling the series at two games each. Read More

“I Almost Died”: Pushed in Lake, Medical Student Recounts Terrifying Experience

Christopher Gilbert, a 26-year-old medical student, has broken his silence after being nearly declared brain dead following a near-drowning incident in Farmerville, Louisiana. Read More

Alabama Driver Ordered To Write Apology Letter Or Face Up To 30 Days In Jail For Telling Officer ‘Get Your A** Out Of The Way’

An Alabama driver is making headlines after refusing to write an apology letter to an officer who he told to get out of his way during a traffic stop. Read More

Meek Mill Calls Out 50 Cent For Trolling Christian Combs’ New Diss Record: ‘Why You Tryna Pick On A Lil Boy?’

Meek Mill appears to be taking up for Christian Combs amid releasing his diss track aimed at 50 Cent. Read More

Wendy Williams’ $4.5 Million NYC Penthouse Sold At a Loss by Court-Ordered Guardian

59-year-old Williams’ three-bedroom, three-bathroom property has been offloaded for $3.75 million, marking $822k less than the $4.5 million she purchased it for in July 2021.Read More

Akron Public Schools plans to cut $24 million from the budget

Akron Public Schools announced plans to cut $24 million — and in order to rectify the budget, the district says it has to eliminate 285 temporary / vacant positions. Read More

NFL announces Cleveland Browns will open 2024 season at home against Dallas Cowboys

We’re still two days away from the NFL’s official schedule release, but the league has already revealed a few nuggets to satisfy fans’ appetites. Read More

