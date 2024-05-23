George Floyd Biopic ‘Daddy Changed the World’ Exec. Produced By His Daughter

CLOSE

Before we new his name, we watched a video of a man being murdered in real time at the hands, or rather knee, of a police officer on social media back in 2020. As we wondered was this viral video real, we learned that indeed it was real and the mans name is George Floyd. As we watched protests erupt around the world for months after George Floyd’s murder it took even longer for just to be served.

George Floyd’s murder has inked his name in the civil rights history books, but as much as we say his name, apart from what happened we did not know him. But we soon will.

A biopic, titled Daddy Changed the World, will come to the big screen via production companies Radar Pictures, 8 Queens Media and Night Fox Entertainment, with Floyd’s daughter, Gianna, and her mother, Roxie Washington, serving as executive producers. ‘Daddy Changed the World,’ will be based around Floyd’s life and 2020 murder at the hands of a police officer.

Gregory R. Anderson (“Stomp the Yard”) will write the screenplay for ‘Daddy Changed the World’, which will capture the life of the man whose murder in 2020 sparked a global racial reckoning and fueled the movement against police brutality. The film is still in search for a director. Ted Field serves as producer for Radar Pictures, alongside Dr. Kaeita Rankin for 8 Queens and Timothy Christian for Night Fox.

In a statement, Roxie Washington shared her excitement about the future release of the biopic.