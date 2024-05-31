Radio Host Shirley Strawberry’s Estranged Husband Hit With RICO Charge

CLOSE

For years radio host Shirley Strawberry’s ‘Strawberry Letter’ that is featured on ‘The Steve Harvey’ Radio show has been a healing place for listeners relationship problems. We are sure that never in a million years did Shirley Strawberry think that she maybe needed to reach out to ‘Reality Hour’.

Shirley Strawberry’s estranged husband 57 year old Earnest Williams, AKA, Nesto, was indicated by a Fulton County Grand Jury on April 23 on 39 counts of fraud. According to court documents, Nesto, is a con man who, allegedly, fraudulently married Steve Harvey’s radio show co-host, Shirley Strawberry, and used her notoriety to scam at least 25 victims out of more than $750,000. “From at least December 1, 2009, through June 30, 2022, Earnest Williams engaged in a pattern of racketeering activity in Fulton County, Georgia, elsewhere in the State of Georgia, and in other states,”

The Queen of bringing ATL RICO cases to the justice system, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, say’s that Earnest Williams “…would pretend to be a legitimate businessman, but he was stealing from people,” “He would pretend to be a legitimate businessman, but he was stealing from people, in United States currency, vehicles, and really just talking advantage of people,”

Back in September while sitting in jail Nesto didn’t anticipate that his prison phone calls would be leaked on the internet for the world to hear, which led to the world hearing Shirley Strawberry making comments that damaged both her reputation and relationship with her longtime friend and boss, Steve Harvey.

Then later on that same month a video uploaded by vlogger Chronicle Speaks on Sept. 25 reportedly revealed Ernesto’s first wife, Edith Williams, contacted the vlogger to divulge that he had been married to her for 37 years. Although Ernesto appeared to have jumped the broom four times, Edith assured Chronicle Speaks that they’ve never legally divorced, so the other women, including Shirley- were never his wives. A certificate of marriage from 2019 documented that the former couple married on Oct. 22, 1985, in Aiken County, South Carolina.

