Entertainment

Angel Reese Ejected Following 2 Technical Fouls Vs. NY Liberty

Published on June 5, 2024

WNBA: JUN 04 New York Liberty at Chicago Sky

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Caitin Clark and Angel Reese have drawn much attention to the WNBA.  Caitlin feels there is a target on her back while Angel Reese feels she is always portrayed as the villain.  After days of talking about a foul committed against Caitlin Clark at the elbow of Chicago Sky Chennedy Carter.  Angel Reese is now the hot topic after being ejected following 2 technical fouls vs. the New York Liberty.

Angel Reese earned her first technical after she appeared to say something to referee Charles Watson following a foul call, before being hit with the second for waving her hand as she walked away, in the fourth quarter of her team’s 88-75 defeat by the New York Liberty.

Angel Reese ended the night with a double-double performance with 13 pts, 10 rebounds, 1 assist and her first WNBA block.

This is exciting maybe the Chicago Sky will be the WNBA version of the legendary bad boys ‘Detroit Pistons’ of the NBA.

See video below

Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: Radio One Digital

