Angel Reese Ejected Following 2 Technical Fouls Vs. NY Liberty

Caitin Clark and Angel Reese have drawn much attention to the WNBA. Caitlin feels there is a target on her back while Angel Reese feels she is always portrayed as the villain. After days of talking about a foul committed against Caitlin Clark at the elbow of Chicago Sky Chennedy Carter. Angel Reese is now the hot topic after being ejected following 2 technical fouls vs. the New York Liberty.

Angel Reese earned her first technical after she appeared to say something to referee Charles Watson following a foul call, before being hit with the second for waving her hand as she walked away, in the fourth quarter of her team’s 88-75 defeat by the New York Liberty.

Angel Reese ended the night with a double-double performance with 13 pts, 10 rebounds, 1 assist and her first WNBA block.

This is exciting maybe the Chicago Sky will be the WNBA version of the legendary bad boys ‘Detroit Pistons’ of the NBA.

