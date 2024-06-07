Chris Brown Proves Music Industry Blackballed Me But The Fans They Still Love Me

CLOSE

With all the abuse claims that have been littering the blogs and social media allegedly at the hands of super stars in the music industry, some that are still being celebrated, singer Chris Brown has been quietly allegedly blackballed from the industry stemming from the incident occurred the night before the 2009 Grammy Awards, and left Rihanna with visible injuries, including a split lip and bruises on her face. From that incident the very young at the time Chris Brown pleaded guilty to a felony and accepted a plea deal of community labor, five years’ probation and domestic violence counseling. Some have claimed that there is a double standard in the music industry.

25 years later Chris Brown at one point was allegedly linked to Rihanna again, although Rihanna has now found a happy family life with rapper A$AP Rocky, Chris Brown still proclaims that people “still hate” him for assaulting then-girlfriend Rihanna.

None the less, everything that Chris Brown records turns to Gold, however the music industry seem unforgiving and doesn’t appear to want to rock with Breezy as he is quite noticeably not included in any music award ceremonies.