The Bijou Star Files: Wait, What? Rihanna Retired?

RIHANNA ‘I’M RETIRED’ …Shirt Sends Message?!?

Rihanna is either sending a message or trolling with her fashion choice in the Big Apple … and it’s all about what’s on her shirt. Read More

Researchers Are Reportedly Developing A Reversible Birth Control Gel For Men

Researchers are reportedly making strides in their efforts to develop a reversible birth control gel for men. Read More

Grown & Sexy Only! Missouri Man Receives Backlash After Opening Restaurant With 30+ Age Restriction (VIDEO)

A Missouri man recently went viral after opening a restaurant that limits the age of entry to diners 30 and above. Read More

Former Houston Teacher’s Ex-Boyfriend Is Charged For Allegedly Leaking Her Explicit Videos

A former Houston elementary school teacher’s ex-boyfriend has now been charged for allegedly leaking her explicit videos to the public. Read More

Awww! Gabourey “Gabby” Sidibe Shares FIRST Look At Newborn Twins With Husband Brandon Frankel (EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS)

Congratulations are in order for actor Gabourey “Gabby” Sidibe who has revealed that she welcomed twins with her husband, Brandon Frankel, earlier this year. Read More

Wavin’ The White Flag? Drake Shares Cryptic Message After Deleting Latest Kendrick Lamar Diss From Social Media

Drake has shared a cryptic message after deleting his latest diss toward Kendrick Lamar from his social media. Read More

Will Smith Speaks On Finding Happiness Again After Reaching His “Cliff Top” In Life

Will Smith was just 22 years old when ‘Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air’ became a household name. Smith is now 55 and has over 30 years of Hollywood success on his resume. Read More

Man Attempts To Run Up On Chicago Sky’s Chennedy Carter Outside Of Washington D.C. Hotel

Chennedy Carter had a lil’ scare on Wednesday (June 5) night when a man attempted to confront her outside a Washington, D.C. hotel. Read More

Connecticut Town Agrees To Pay $100,000 To Settle Lawsuit For Kendrick Lamar Video Shown In School

A Connecticut town has agreed to pay $100,000 to a family that sued over their child’s reaction to watching a Kendrick Lamar video in school. Read More

Wisconsin School Superintendent Files Restraining Order Against Parent Who Shoved Him At High School Graduation

Baraboo High School Superintendent Rainey Briggs has filed a restraining order against a former student’s father after he charged onstage and pushed him during a graduation. Read More

DEONTAY WILDER FIANCÉE GETS RESTRAINING ORDER… Claims Domestic Violence

Deontay Wilder‘s fiancée, Telli Swift, just got a temporary restraining order against the star boxer … after she claimed he abused her on multiple occasions over the last six years. Read More

DEADLY SHOOTING CA GUNMAN OPENS FIRE AT PASSING CARS… Father of Four Killed

A gunman unloaded a full clip of bullets at passing cars on a busy California street — and he ended up killing a dad … something that was caught on video. Read More

WILL SMITH GETS SLAPPED IN ‘BAD BOYS 4’ …Chris Rock Oscars Reference

Will Smith is not ignoring the elephant in the room — there’s a scene in his new ‘Bad Boys’ movie where he’s repeatedly slapped, a pretty clear nod to his infamous Chris Rock moment … but the question is why now? Read More

DELONTE WEST ARRESTED AGAIN… Takes Alarming Mug Shot

The Fairfax County Police Department tells TMZ Sports … Delonte West suffered a medical emergency as cops were attempting to arrest him Thursday morning. Read More

Bun B Opens Up About The Intruder Who Held A Gun To His Wife’s Head During Home Invasion: ‘She Didn’t Ask For This’

Bun B opened up for the first time on Thursday while testifying in court about the harrowing home invasion he and his wife, Queenie faced in April 2019..Read More

Woman Who Was Handcuffed When Train Struck Police Vehicle Awarded $8.5 Million

A Colorado woman who suffered severe injuries after being handcuffed in a police vehicle that was struck by a train in 2022 will receive a multi-million dollar settlement. Read More

SKYN Unveils Its New Luxury Condoms Priced At $100 For 10

Its new Supreme Feel Condoms claim to be the thinnest polyisoprene condoms in the world. Read More

RHOP Star Mia Thornton Sparks Buzz with IG Post About ‘Children’s Fathers’ Featuring Ex Gordon and Boyfriend Incognito

Real Housewives of Potomac star Mia Thornton has fans looking forward to the next season. Read More

First Case of Rare, Sexually Transmitted Form of Ringworm Reported in the U.S.

A highly contagious fungal infection has arrived in NYC for the first time and now health experts are sharing what you need to know to keep yourself safe. Read More

Tisha Campbell Says She’s Been in Remission from Sarcoidosis for Years: ‘Have Not Been Sick Ever Since I Got a Divorce’ [Video]

Tisha Campbell is opening up about her sarcoidosis diagnosis — and how she’s managed to maintain her health in recent years. Read More

Cleveland police arrest 3 for Memorial Day weekend double homicide outside nightclub

Officials from the Cleveland Division of Police held a briefing Thursday with an update on the investigation into a deadly Memorial Day weekend shooting. Read More

