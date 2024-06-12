Listen Live
President Joe Biden’s Son, Hunter Biden, Found Guilty On 3 Felony Gun Charges

Published on June 12, 2024

Source: Kevin Dietsch / Getty

First Donald Trump, now Hunter Biden, are officially felons.  A jury in Delaware has found Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, guilty on three felony gun charges.

After the jury’s decision was announced, President Joe Biden said he would accept the outcome of the case and “will continue to respect the judicial process as Hunter considers an appeal.”

“Jill and I will always be there for Hunter and the rest of our family with our love and support. Nothing will ever change that,”

Jurors found Hunter Biden guilty of lying to a federally licensed gun dealer, making a false claim on the application by saying he was not a drug user and illegally having the gun for 11 days.  Hunter Biden now faces up to 25 years in prison when he is sentenced by Judge Maryellen Noreika.   The judge did not set a sentencing date.

Following the verdict President Joe Biden heralded the steps his administration has taken to strengthen the country’s gun laws and enhance the penalties for those who violate them.  Biden has pushed for universal background checks of gun purchases, increased red-flag laws that allow law enforcement to confiscate guns from those deemed a threat to safety, and a ban on assault weapons. He has said he would make those efforts a priority if he were to attain a second term.

Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: Radio One Digital

