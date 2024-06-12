YSL Trial: Attorney Arrested The Next Day An Attorney Is Fired

CLOSE

If the YSL RICO trial isn’t a reality television show that deserves an Emmy!! Not even Mona Scott can make these things up!!

Monday during the YSL RICO trial starring Young Thug, Attorney Brian Steel was held in contempt of court by Judge Ural Glanville after refusing to disclose his source regarding information shared in an ex-parte meeting between the judge, the State, and key witness Kenneth Copeland.

“I’m going to give you five minutes. If you don’t tell me who it is, I’m going to put you in contempt,” -Judge Glanville

“I don’t need five minutes.” – Attorney Brian Steel

After the heated exchange Attorney Brian Steel was taken into custody.

Yesterday must have been the cliff hanger leading up to Tuesday, because it’s now being reported that in todays episode of the YSL RICO Trial starring Young Thug…

In a morning break between the state’s direct examination, the attorney representing witness, Kenneth “Lil Woody” Copeland , answered in the affirmative when asked by Fulton County Superior Court Chief Judge Ural D. Glanville if she “would like to be released” from serving as counsel, timidly she responded yes. Kenneth “Lil Woody” Copeland in a very strong, commanding voice from the witness stand told the court, “She fired,”…“I don’t want her,” …“I’m good,”.

Jeffery Williams – aka Young Thug – was arrested on May 9, 2022, along with 27 other suspected gang members in Buckhead as part of a 56-count indictment. Two years later, Young Thug remains on trial in an Atlanta courtroom.

