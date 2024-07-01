Cory Hardrict Open’s Up About Crying Everyday While Going Through Divorce

CLOSE

Here is a PSA for the ladies that don’t know, real men do go through hurt and real men do cry.

Actor Cory Hardict was married to actress/television host Tia Mowry, with two children. A successful black couple with a family. One day that 14 year dynamic came to an end and we have heard in the blogs how Tia Mowry was doing and how she was getting through. However like in most cases we never hear the mans side of the heartache of divorce.

Cory Hardict opened up, barring his soul recently about how he handled getting divorce. Cory Hardict said that he cried himself to sleep every night because he was losing his family. Cory said that as a black man people say that you’re tough, you’re strong, but you feel like no one is there for you, but by the grace of God he is pulling through.

AMEN!!

