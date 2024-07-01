The Bijou Star Files: STARBUCKS SUES STARBUDS

CLOSE

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, July 1, 2024: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

STARBUCKS SUES STARBUDS FLOWERS …Weed Biz Copied Our Logo!!!

Here’s a buzzkill for Starbuds Flowers … Starbucks is taking the mobile marijuana biz to court and claiming it’s ripping off the coffee brand’s famous logo. Read More

Wayment! Andy Cohen Regrets Asking Oprah Winfrey THIS Crazy Question On ‘Watch What Happens Live’ 15th Anniversary

Andy explained that everything was going well until he decided to ask Oprah if she had ever “taken a dip in the lady pond.” Read More

That’s Her Girl! Claudia Jordan Strongly Defends Kenya Moore Amid ‘RHOA’ Suspension (Exclusive Video)

Claudia Jordan has weighed in on executives of the ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ suspending Kenya Moore. Read More

Shereé Whitfield Stands Ten Toes Down Behind Kenya Moore After Suspension From ‘RHOA’

In the wake of Kenya Moore’s suspension from ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta,’ several of her friends and former co-stars have come forward to share their thoughts. Shereé Whitfield is the latest to speak out about Moore’s reported suspension. Read More

Amazon Worker Charged After 8-Year-Old Daughter Dies In Hot Car While She Worked

An Amazon worker was charged with involuntary manslaughter after her daughter died in a hot car. Read More

Savannah James Has The Internet Crackin’ Up With Message She Reposted After Bronny’s Draft To The Los Angeles Lakers

Savannah James is letting y’all know she’s a “cool mom,” not a “regular mom.” The businesswoman and designer seems to be living for the jokes about her husband, LeBron James, and their son, Bronny, being teammates on the Los Angeles Lakers. Read More

19-Year-Old Son Allegedly Strangles Mom After She Served Him An Eviction Notice

Earlier this year, an eviction notice from a mother to her son escalated to the point of her death. Conner Kobold, who is now 20 years old, is behind Indiana bars on the allegation that he strangled Shanelle Burns on February 5, Read More

KANYE WEST SUED EMPLOYEES ALLEGEDLY CALLED ‘NEW SLAVES’ Bianca Allegedly Sent Porn To Staff, Accessible To Minors

Kanye West created an app to promote his rap music, fostering a racist environment with brutal work conditions – while his wife, Bianca Censori, sent porn videos to staff which were accessible by minors, according to a new lawsuit. Read More

EDDIE MURPHY DAVID SPADE’S ‘SNL’ CRACK WAS ‘RACIST’… I Saved That Show!!!

Eddie Murphy‘s calling out a fellow “Saturday Night Live” alum … reflecting on how angry David Spade‘s joke about his career made him — and, saying he thinks there was racist intent. Read More

DONALD TRUMP OR JOE BIDEN WHO FARTED DURING THE DEBATE?

There’s a hot debate brewing right now on social media after this week’s Biden–Trump debate – and it has to do with who allegedly cut the cheese onstage. Read More

OMAROSA RIPS TRUMP OVER ‘BLACK JOBS’ REMARK… You Talking Slavery?!?

Omarosa is blasting Donald Trump for having the audacity to claim illegal immigrants are taking away “Black jobs” … and says he owes voters some explanation for what he meant. Read More

RICH PAUL BRONNY JAMES BELONGS IN NBA… Nepotism, Schmepotism

Rich Paul says Bronny James would be in the NBA even if his name was John Smith … downplaying all the critics’ claims of nepotism playing a major role in LeBron James‘ son getting drafted to the Lakers. Read More

MEGAN THEE STALLION Security Dust-Up With Jonathan Wright …NEW ANGLE SHOWS OPEN-HANDED SLAP

We obtained additional footage of the incident between Megan Thee Stallion’s security and reality star Jonathan Wright … it appears JW got a lick off to her security guard’s face before the bruhaha was broken up. Read More

RNBeef: PARTYNEXTDOOR Comes For Jeremih, Bryson Tiller, And Chris Brown After Including His Ex Desma In “Wait On It” Video: ‘I’m Finna Make These N****s Cry’

There’s a new R&Beef cooking up as PARTYNEXTDOOR comes for Jeremih, Bryson Tiller, and Chris Brown after they featured his ex-girlfriend Desma Triplett in their music video for Jeremih’s new song “Wait On It.” Read More

Will Smith Taps Kirk Franklin to Perform New Song at 2024 BET Awards

Will Smith brought his sermon to the BET Awards to mark his return to music. Read More

Kehlani Tells ‘Diabolical’ Story of Catching an Unfaithful Ex: ‘He Crashed Out’

The singer said she didn’t know how to handle the situation as she was only 20 years old, the same age she was while dating PartyNextDoor and Kyrie Irving… Read More

Taraji P. Henson Kicks Off BET Awards With “Not Like Us” Parody: ‘Sometimes You Gotta Pop Out and Show Numbers’

“Not Like Us” remains the anthem of the moment. Read More

BET Awards 2024: Here Are This Year’s Winners

See the full list of this year’s winners across all 21 categories…. Read More

Drake Uses ’69 God’ as Scoreboard Nickname When Bowling With Friends

Drake is embracing the 69 God title. Read More

Nikki Mudarris and LiAngelo Ball Expecting Baby No. 2

Baller baby alert! Professional basketball player LiAngelo Ball and reality TV star Nikki Mudarris are expecting their second child together. Read More

Police: 12-year-old girl ‘stable’ after being shot in Cleveland Saturday night

A 12-year-old girl was taken to a hospital on Saturday night after being shot in the shoulder, Cleveland police said. Read More

When will the Supreme Court rule on Trump’s immunity claim?

The Supreme Court’s final day of the term will be Monday, when it issues a critical decision on whether former President Donald Trump has immunity from prosecution for his actions related to the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star on 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am