Another Woman Is Suing Diddy For Grooming Her Into Sex Trafficking

The house that Diddy built is continuing to crumble. Just a few months after Homeland Security raided Diddy’s homes in Los Angeles and Miami, it being reported that the Bad Boy Records founder is looking to sell his Los Angeles mansion for $70 million. But with every story of a come-up, the ante gets raised. In the case of Sean ‘Diddy Combs’ the story of selling his L.A. home is being raised by another lawsuit.

Sean “Diddy” Combs allegedly forced a former porn star, Adria English, to have sex with guests at his famed Hamptons parties, according to the latest lawsuit filed against the tarnished music mogul. In the lawsuit Diddy is being accused of “grooming” Adria English, into a sex trafficking victim while she worked as a “go-go dancer” at his annual white party nearly two decades ago.

