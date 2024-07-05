Columbus Short Apologizes For Saying Black Women Aren’t ‘Trained’ To Respect Black Men

CLOSE

This one for Reality Hour, Columbus Short during a recent interview gave his views on black women in relationships and his short sidedness caused him to get dragged.

During an appearance on the Unqualified As Fu*k Podcast, Columbus Short was asked his views on the differences between being with black and non-black women.

“There is no respect of the man, the Black man, in that by a Black woman,” “Don’t get it twisted, I know you know how to cuss a man out thoroughly, but as soon as you cussing him out, you still making dinner, you still washing his clothes, you still cleaning the house.” “You’re not doing that with… this is my job. That’s just what you were trained to do.”

That’s what Columbus Short had to say in short (see video below), but shortly after the dragging began, the apology came.

Columbus Short hearing the error of what he said and is now saying that the clip going around was taken out of context, and he further explained his to thoughts on Black men dating/marrying outside of their race.

See video below.