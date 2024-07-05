Listen Live
Mario Loved BET Awards Tribute to Usher, But…[VIDEO]

Published on July 5, 2024

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Mario is saying that the BET should have let him love the stage at the 2024 BET awards and pay tribute to singer Usher although he loved what the ladies did.

However the ‘Just A Friend’ singer Mario said the Usher tribute with Teyana Taylor, Victoria Monét, Keke Palmer, Tinashe, Marsha Ambrosius and more were all selected to cover various Usher hits was great, but he would have made it better.

Mario also say’s can look forward to a new Mario album, tour, film scores and more real soon.

See videos below.

Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: Radio One Digital

