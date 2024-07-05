Listen Live
Entertainment

Chaka Khan Announces The 50th Anniversary Of ‘Tell Me Something Good’

Published on July 5, 2024

Source: Steve Thorne / Getty

Can you believe it’s been 50 years since the classic hit by Rufus featuring Chaka Khan ‘Tell Me Something Good’ dropped!?  New schoolers that are familiar with ‘Tell Me Something Good’ probably didn’t realize that before there was, Chaka Khan, Chaka Khan, Chaka, Chaka, Khan, there was a group that she was in called Rufus.

“Tell Me Something Good” is a song by Rufus included on their 1974 album “Rags to Rufus,” written by Stevie Wonder and released in 1974. This was the first and only hit credited to Rufus, as once singer, 21 year old, Chaka Khan’s voice became the focus of the group, they changed their name to “Rufus featuring Chaka Khan” for their next album. Rufus won the Grammy Award for Best R&B Vocal Performance by a Duo, Group or Chorus for the song at the 17th Annual Grammy Awards in 1975.

Chaka Khan who is now 71 years old and still looks and sounds as good as she did in the 70’s, took to her personal IG to share the historic news of the 50th anniversary of “Tell Me Something Good” 

Take a look at the video below.

Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: Radio One Digital

