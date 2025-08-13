BMI Will Honor T-Pain & GloRilla At 2025 R&B/Hip Hop Awards

Source: Courtesy / BMI

The 2025 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards is set to be a night of star power and celebration as two of music’s biggest forces receive top honors for their groundbreaking contributions to the genre. The awards plans to honor rappers, T-Pain and GloRilla this year. Read more about the festivities inside.

Grammy award-winning artist, producer, and songwriter T-Pain will be presented with the prestigious BMI President’s Award, recognizing his unparalleled impact on contemporary music. Known for pioneering the use of auto-tune as an expressive tool, T-Pain’s catalog spans chart-topping hits, unforgettable collaborations, and songwriting contributions that have influenced a generation of artists.

Meanwhile, rap’s rising powerhouse GloRilla will receive the BMI Impact Award, honoring her rapid ascent and undeniable presence in the industry. The multi-platinum artist has carved a space for herself with unapologetic lyrics, anthemic delivery, and a cultural influence that resonates far beyond the charts.

This year’s ceremony will also celebrate the songwriters and publishers behind some of the most-performed tracks in the United States from BMI’s repertoire of over 22.4 million works. Hits such as “CARNIVAL,” “FTCU,” “Get It Sexyy,” “Never Lose Me,” “Not Like Us,” “Surround Sound,” and “Wanna Be” will be in the spotlight, with many of their creators in attendance. Expected guests include ATL Jacob, Baby Tate, BigXthaPlug, Dougie F, Earlonthebeat, Flo Milli, Soulja Boy, Ty Dolla $ign, Brent Faiyaz, Eric Bellinger, Lucky Daye, and Star Bandz, alongside the night’s honorees.

The private, invitation-only event will be hosted by BMI President & CEO Mike O’Neill, Executive Vice President, Chief Creative & Revenue Officer Mike Steinberg, and Vice President, Creative, Atlanta, Catherine Brewton.

In addition to celebrating T-Pain and GloRilla, the ceremony will name BMI’s R&B/Hip-Hop Song of the Year, Songwriter of the Year, Producer of the Year, Publisher of the Year, and Top Producers. The evening promises to be a testament to the creativity, innovation, and enduring influence of the artists shaping the sound of R&B and hip-hop today.

The 2025 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards will take place Thursday, August 28, at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles.

With two trailblazers at the center of the celebration and a guest list stacked with hitmakers, the night will be a momentous occasion for the music industry.

