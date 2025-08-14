Kid Cudi Reveals He “Hated Every Minute” Of Testifying In Diddy Trial

Rapper Kid Cudi has always shied away from media attention and would rather let his catalogue speak for itself, but lately, he’s been getting more time in the spotlight, whether he likes it or not.

The 41-year-old is currently promoting his book, Cudi: The Memoir, and while doing so, he’s also been asked about the last time he was peppered with questions, which was earlier this year when he was subpoenaed to testify against Diddy in his federal sex trafficking and racketeering case.

During a recent conversation on the Call Her Daddy podcast, he admitted to host Alex Cooper that he felt uneasy on the stand.

“I was just there because I had to be,” he said. “I hated every minute of it.”

But he goes on to explain that he found solace in knowing that he was doing it for Cassie.

Love 93.1 WZAK? Get more! Join the 93.1 WZAK Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

“I’ve always just wanted to see her thrive and do well and be happy because I know she was living a nightmare,” he said. “And I was just there to support her. That’s what kind of gave me peace with it when I sat down in that chair.”

When he testified, he told the horrifying stories of how Diddy treated him when he found out he’d been dating Cassie. He remembers the Bad Boy CEO breaking into his home and locking his dog in a bathroom. During another incident, Cudi alleges that Diddy tossed a Molotov cocktail at his Porsche, which set it on fire.

That’s when Cudi decided to end his short-lived relationship with Cassie out of fear of continued violence, and remembers confronting Diddy about the attempted car bombing, saying he was standing “with his hands behind his back like a Marvel supervillain.”

At the trial’s conclusion, Diddy was acquitted of sex trafficking and racketeering but found guilty on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution, which carries a few years in prison.

Despite several attempts to get out on a $50 million bond and remain confined to his Miami mansion, he is still in a Brooklyn jail cell awaiting an Oct. 3 sentencing date.

See social media’s reaction to him testifiying below.

Kid Cudi Reveals He “Hated Every Minute” Of Testifying In Diddy Trial was originally published on cassiuslife.com