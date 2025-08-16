Quick List: Few of Hip Hop's Most Influential Lefty's
Quick List: Few of Hip Hop’s Most Influential Lefty’s
August 13th, National Left Hander’s Day. Left handedness is pretty rare and about 10% of the population, but in hip hop, several left-handed artists have made massive contributions to the culture. Check out a quick list of Legendary Influential Hip Hop Lefties.
- TUPAC
Pac is arguably the most iconic left handed rapper. His emotionally raw lyrics, social consciousness, and charisma made him a legend. He was a Rapper, Philanthropist, Author, Actor, Poet and more. Albums like All Eyes on Me and Me Against the World to this day are still on many All Time lists.
2. Nas
Nas’ debut Illmatic is often cited as arguably the greatest hip hop album of all time on many lists. Did you know Nas business portfolio is insane! The rapper was an early investor in companies like Coinbase, Robinhood, Lyft, Ring and PillPack.
3. Eminem
Eminem is one of the best selling rappers of all time. He reshaped hip hop’s landscape when he popped on the scene in the 90’s. His word play to this day is still unmatched. He recently rose to Twitter’s “Impossible” challenge of rhyming something with the word “silver” and the rapper delivered.
4. Cardi B
Fresh off her appearance at WWE SummerSlam, Cardi B just released a new single “Imaginary Playerz” from her album “Am I The Drama” out September 19th.
There are plenty of stars missing from this list and one of them may be your favorite! Who should be on this list? Mention below.
Quick List: Few of Hip Hop’s Most Influential Lefty’s was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com
