22-Year-Old Dead After Car Goes Over East 9th Pier into Lake Erie
A driver died after his car plunged off Cleveland’s East 9th Street Pier into Lake Erie early Sunday.
Cleveland Fire divers located the vehicle around 2:40 a.m.—about 100 feet offshore with its taillights visible.
Crew used forcible entry tools to reach inside and pull the man out. Emergency responders performed CPR, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
A second dive found no additional occupants.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
22-Year-Old Dead After Car Goes Over East 9th Pier into Lake Erie was originally published on newstalkcleveland.com
