Source: Prince Williams / Getty

R&B superstar Ciara recently sat down with Ryan Cameron Uncensored for an intimate conversation about her transformation from major label artist to independent entrepreneur. After 21 years in the industry, the singer is experiencing a career renaissance on her own terms.

Breaking Free from Traditional Labels

Ciara’s decision to launch her own label has been both liberating and challenging. “I’m doing it to myself because I run my own label now, so I can’t be like, well, my label said – it’s like this is what I decided to do,” she explained. The financial benefits are clear: “When you are on the other side of it in the more traditional structure, it’s just more challenging because there’s a whole breakdown.”

Owning her masters has been game-changing. “There’s power to ownership,” Ciara emphasized, noting how she can now “fully reap the benefits of everything you put into it.”

Balancing Artistry and Motherhood

Love 93.1 WZAK? Get more! Join the 93.1 WZAK Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Despite her busy schedule, Ciara refuses to compromise her artistic integrity for her role as a mother. “I don’t all of a sudden become somebody completely different because I have kids,” she stated. While some songs aren’t appropriate for her children, she maintains authenticity in her music.

The singer credits organization and grace for managing her dual roles. “Everything in my world, honestly, schedule is everything for me. It’s organized chaos,” she shared.

Looking Ahead

Ciara’s 2025 prayer focuses on continued growth and connecting with fans. She’s actively discussing world tour plans with agents, promising to “get out in them screens” for her supporters.

With a small but mighty team that “pumps like an army of a thousand,” Ciara proves that independence doesn’t mean isolation—it means empowerment.

Ciara Opens Up About Independence, Motherhood, and Musical Evolution was originally published on majicatl.com