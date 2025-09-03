Drake Denies Going Under The Knife For Six-Pack Surgery

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Drake is finally setting the record straight about plastic surgery rumors that have followed him since 2019, when a shirtless pic showing off his chiseled abs had the internet buzzing.

While speaking to Bobbi Althoff for a new episode of her NOT THIS AGAIN podcast on Sept. 2, the “Hotline Bling” rapper gave a firm “no” when asked if he ever went under the knife to sculpt his six-pack. The now-infamous photo, taken against a tropical backdrop, sparked years of speculation when the Canadian rapper’s close friend jokingly commented that the 38-year-old Grammy winner had received “fake ab surgery in Colombia,” under the steamy photo. “You ain’t fooling anybody,” Carnage added at the time.

Despite the chit-chat, Drake insisted that his physique was all natural. And while he was clearing the air, he also made sure to shut down another wild rumor: that he got a BBL. Yep, that rumor, the one so popular it inspired an entire diss track. Drake laughed it off, making it clear he hasn’t had any surgical help behind the scenes.

“People also say that I got a BBL, right? They call me BBL Drizzy. I don’t know if my wagon looked crazy when I walked in here. But did it?” he asked with a smirk, before asking Althoff if she wanted him to do a “360” turn so that she could get a good look.

The noticeably shy podcaster replied, “I don’t!”

Drake Admitted To Using FaceTune, A Popular Photo And Video Editing App

Recounting the ab controversy, Drake jokingly admitted that the plastic surgery rumors really took off because he probably went a little overboard with FaceTune on the viral photo, the AI-powered photo-editing app.

“I came from the gym, I was sweaty in that pic. Maybe I went on FaceTune. And like put details up, you know.”

Althoff quickly cut the rapper off to save him from embarrassment.

“Don’t even admit to that much,” she said, before Drake continued to go into further detail about his editing tactics.

“Maybe I like, heightened the saturation or something. Okay, I think I, like, hit it too hard. I hit it too hard. They don’t look like that. You saw them,” he added. Althoff quickly clarified that they were filming the first part of the interview when she asked to see them.

“Don’t make that weird,” she nervously chuckled, before Drake replied, “This is our first interview. I don’t know what she’s talking about…She asked me to see my abs, and I showed them to her.”

Althoff cleared things up once more.

“The first thing I did when I got off the plane was like, ‘Can I see your abs?’ And then you were like, ‘Sure,’” she replied. “And that was it, and I was like, ‘Wow, you’re so hot.’”

“You were like, ‘They look good, they just don’t look like that pic,’” Drake replied.

“That’s exactly what happened. He’s so smart,” Althoff added.

Watch Drake and Bobbi Althoff’s hilarious interview for NOT THIS AGAIN, above. Thoughts?

Drake Denies Going Under The Knife For Six-Pack Surgery was originally published on hellobeautiful.com