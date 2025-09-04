Jermaine Dupri Crowned Billboard’s Top R&B/Hip-Hop Producer of the 21st Century

Source: Prince Williams/Wireimage / Prince Williams/Wireimage

Music mogul Jermaine Dupri has been named Billboard’s Top R&B/Hip-Hop Producer of the 21st Century, cementing his status as one of the most influential hitmakers in modern music history.

The So So Def Recordings founder earned the distinction with an impressive 13 No. 1 hits on Billboard’s Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart over the past 25 years — more than any other producer in that timespan.

Dupri’s journey to the top began in the early 1990s with the backwards-dressing duo Kris Kross and their chart-topping hit “Jump.” His roster quickly expanded to include powerhouse acts like Xscape, Bow Wow, Da Brat and Jagged Edge, all of whom benefited from his signature production style.

The producer’s most notable collaboration came with Usher, beginning with late-1990s hits “You Make Me Wanna” and “Nice & Slow.” The partnership reached new heights in the 2000s with the triple threat of “U Got It Bad,” “Burn” and “Confessions Part II” — all of which dominated the charts and helped define R&B’s sound during that era.

Dupri’s magic touch extended to other superstars, including Mariah Carey’s chart-toppers “Don’t Forget About Us” and “We Belong Together,” the Usher and Alicia Keys duet “My Boo,” and Jagged Edge’s wedding anthem “Let’s Get Married.”

His production genius lies in creating infectious fusions of R&B, hip-hop and pop elements, crafted with catchy hooks that stand the test of time. This formula has proven successful across multiple decades, from his early 1990s breakthroughs to more recent successes.

“Dupri’s estimable string of hit productions traces to his unerring ear for creating infectious fusions of R&B, hip-hop and pop with catchy hooks that stand the test of time,” Billboard noted in announcing the honor.

Even today, Dupri remains relevant in the evolving music landscape. His recent work includes production on next-generation singer Muni Long’s hit “Made for Me,” proving that his ability to spot and develop talent continues to resonate with new audiences.

The recognition places Dupri at the pinnacle of a list featuring legendary producers including Bryan-Michael Cox, Kanye West, Beyoncé and The Neptunes, solidifying his legacy as a transformative force in contemporary music.

Here is the full list of producers who have been key architects in shaping the sound, energy, and direction of R&B and hip-hop for more than two decades.

2. Bryan-Michael Cox

A longtime collaborator with Dupri, Cox has produced or co-produced 11 No. 1s, including key tracks for Usher and Mariah Carey, as well as Mary J. Blige’s “Be Without You.”

3. Ye (Kanye West)

Known for his innovative “chipmunk soul” and genre-bending production, Ye notched 10 chart-topping hits and shaped the sound of modern rap and R&B.

4. Beyoncé

Queen Bey’s meticulous approach has led her to co-produce nearly all her hits, producing many No. 1s, both solo and with Destiny’s Child, across R&B, pop, and even country.

5. The Neptunes (Pharrell Williams & Chad Hugo)

Trailblazers of futuristic hip-hop and R&B, The Neptunes crafted 8 No. 1s for artists including Jay-Z, Clipse, and Nelly, redefining genre standards.

6. 40 (Noah Shebib)

Integral to Drake’s moody, ambient sound, 40 has produced seven chart-topping tracks and helped shape the sound of the past decade.

7. Stargate

The Norwegian duo blended R&B and pop on hits for Beyoncé and Rihanna, accumulating six No. 1s and leaving an international mark.

8. Alicia Keys

Not just a celebrated vocalist, Keys has also produced six of her own No. 1 hits, bringing soul, jazz, and classical influences to R&B.

9. Boi-1da

A defining architect of Drake’s success, Boi-1da delivered five chart-toppers and expanded into dancehall and global sounds.

10. OZ

The Swedish producer excelled in the 2020s with five No. 1s, collaborating with Drake, Travis Scott, and Jack Harlow.

11. Mike Dean

A pioneer in Southern hip-hop, Dean contributed to five chart-topping singles, notably collaborating with Kanye West and other superstars.

12. Tay Keith

Emerging with Drake and Travis Scott, Tay Keith’s hard-hitting beats brought five No. 1s in the latter 2010s and early 2020s.

13. T-Minus

Behind major hits for Kendrick Lamar, Drake, J. Cole, and Nicki Minaj, T-Minus scored five No. 1s with clean, punchy production.

14. Dr. Luke

Despite controversy, Dr. Luke tallied five No. 1 R&B/Hip-Hop hits for Nicki Minaj, Usher, Latto,

15. Scott Storch

A prodigy on keys and synths, Storch brought his melodic sensibilities to five No. 1 anthems for icons like 50 Cent, Beyoncé, and Fat Joe.

16. Metro Boomin

One of the most dominant voices in trap, Metro produced four No. 1s, collaborating on landmark releases by Migos, The Weeknd, and Future.

17. Timbaland

A legendary innovator known for his distinctive beats, Timbaland delivered four chart-toppers with Missy Elliott, Tweet, and Drake.

18. Mustard

Synonymous with West Coast bounce, Mustard’s minimalist beats powered four No. 1s for Rihanna, Big Sean, and Kendrick Lamar.

19. Polow Da Don

Known for crossover R&B/hip-hop hits, Polow contributed four No. 1s with Usher, Nicki Minaj, and others in the 2000s.

20. The Weeknd

Not just a performer, The Weeknd also shares production credits on four No. 1 singles, including “Blinding Lights.”

21. Vinylz

Rising through work with Boi-1da and Drake, Vinylz produced four top hits, contributing to the modern rap sound.

22. Louis Bell

Renowned for collaborations with Post Malone, Bell achieved four No. 1s mixing R&B loops with pop flair.

23. Jim Jonsin

A master of melodic trap, Jonsin’s four No. 1s include work for Lil Wayne, Usher, T.I., and Kelly Rowland.

24. Missy Elliott

A trailblazer as both artist and producer, Elliott produced four No. 1s with her futuristic, genre-bending sound.

25. Cirkut

Breaking out in the 2010s, Cirkut claims four top chart hits, merging pop and hip-hop with acts like Flo Rida, Nicki Minaj, and The Weeknd.

