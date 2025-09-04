15 Most Anticipated Streaming TV Shows Premiering This Fall

Source: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

The Biggest Streaming Shows to Watch This Fall

Fall 2025 brings a stacked slate of streaming debuts, from dark thrillers to nostalgic finales. We’re counting down the 15 most buzzed-about shows you’ll want queued before anyone else.

Jason Bateman and Jude Law take over Netflix this September in Black Rabbit, a tense sibling drama set in New York nightlife. Apple TV+ opens the crime thriller firepower with Slow Horses Season 5. Gen V Season 2 brings youthful chaos to Prime Video in mid-September.

Spooky vibes arrive in October with It: Welcome to Derry, an HBO Max prequel that dives into the origins of horror’s iconic clown. Fantasy fans get Talamasca, inspired by Anne Rice’s universe. Vince Gilligan returns with his visionary sci-fi from Pluribus on Apple TV+.

Other returns include Wednesday Season 2 (Netflix), Only Murders in the Building Season 5, and Stranger Things Season 5 finale. Hulu rides back in with Alien: Earth, and Hulu’s underground thriller Paradise joins the block.

Crime and suspense also reign with Mark Ruffalo in HBO’s Task and FX’s “The Lowdown” on Hulu. Finally, Marvel Zombies drops October 3 on Disney+—and yes, it goes full horror.

Here’s your full rundown of the biggest streaming stories arriving this fall.

15 Must-Watch Streaming Premieres for Fall 2025

Black Rabbit – Netflix limited series starring Jason Bateman & Jude Law, premieres Sept 18.

2. Slow Horses (Season 5) – Apple TV+ — spy drama returns Sept 25.

3. Gen V (Season 2) – Prime Video, streaming Sept 17.

4. It: Welcome to Derry – Horror prequel on HBO Max, Oct 26 release.

5. Talamasca – Anne Rice’s universe expands via AMC deep dive.

6. Pluribus – Vince Gilligan’s sci-fi drama on Apple TV+.

7. Wednesday (Season 2) – Netflix continues its teenage noir saga.

8. Only Murders in the Building (Season 5) – Return of mystery favorite.

9. Stranger Things Season 5 – Final storms fall on Hawkins starting Nov 26.

10. The Lowdown (FX/Hulu — Sept 23) – A sharp dramedy about a group of friends whose personal lives collide with ambition and scandal.

11. Marvel Zombies (Disney+ — Sept 24) – Marvel heroes face terrifying undead versions of themselves in this animated series based on the hit comics.

12. The Girlfriend (Prime Video — Sept 10) – A psychological drama about love, obsession, and the dangerous lines between them.

13. Chad Powers (Hulu — Sept 30) – Based on Eli Manning’s viral character, the comedy follows a washed-up athlete reinventing himself.

14. Down Cemetery Road (Fall, likely October) – Based on Mick Herron’s novel, this mystery follows a woman investigating a missing child in an English village.

15. NCIS: Tony & Ziva (Paramount+ — Sept 4)

Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo reunite in this long-awaited spinoff, blending action, mystery, and romance.

