Tyler Robinson Arrested In The Murder Of Charlie Kirk

According to President Donald Trump, the man who shot and killed controversial right-wing podcaster Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University on Wednesday has been found and taken into custody.

After detaining and releasing at least two people for the killing, authorities have identified the man they now believe is responsible as 22-year-old Tyler Robinson. According to CNBC, Robinson was turned over to authorities by a family member who saw the photos of him that were provided by state authorities and shared by the FBI.

“I think with a high degree of certainty, we have him in custody,” Trump said in an interview on Fox News’ Fox & Friends on Friday morning. “I think we’re in great shape. He’s in custody.”

“Essentially, somebody that was very close to him turned him in,” Trump added.

Trump said he had been informed of Robinson’s arrest just minutes before his Fox interview began, noting that some details regarding the alleged shooter are “subject to change.”

“But you know, the facts are the facts. We have the person that we think is the person we’re looking for. But they drove into the police headquarters, and he’s there now,” Trump said, adding, “I hope he gets the death penalty.”

Previously, Trump pledged that his “administration will find each and every one of those who contributed to this atrocity and to other political violence, including the organizations that fund it and support it, as well as those who go after our judges, law enforcement officials and everyone else who brings order to our country,” before going on to declare that “radical left political violence has hurt too many innocent people and taken too many lives.”

It’s worth noting that the president did not wish the death penalty on 57-year-old Vance Boelter, the apparent MAGA supporter accused of shooting and killing Minnesota Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark Robinson, and shooting Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, who survived the attack. Boelter allegedly had a “hit list” of 45 other elected Democrats he wanted to kill. Both Trump and Attorney General Pam Bondi said, verbatim, ” Such horrific violence will not be tolerated,” but neither of them mentioned the death penalty, even after it was reported that certain “special circumstances” indicated that prosecutors were likely to seek it. Trump certainly didn’t declare that radical right political violence was to blame for the shootings.

Kirk’s death predictably prompted a mix of reactions from the general public, with many mourning the Turning Point USA founder and raging over his death, and others either celebrating it or refusing to grieve, believing the 31-year-old was a right-wing bigot who reaped what he sowed.

However people feel about Kirk, his death, and the graphic manner in which it happened, which was captured on video, sent shock waves across the nation, and the fallout, however that may look, will not likely die out anytime soon.

