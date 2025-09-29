Eric Adams Drops Out NYC’s Mayoral Race as Zohran Mamdani Leads

Source: Reach Media Inc. / Getty / Reach Media Inc./ Getty

Eric Adams has ended his campaign for a second term as New York City’s mayor, a decision that many saw coming after months of scandal, federal investigations, and declining support. In a video message shared online, Adams spoke proudly about his time in office but admitted the shadow of corruption charges, even though they were later dismissed, had left voters doubtful and donors hesitant. He said the constant speculation about his future made it impossible to raise enough money for a serious race, and with that, he bowed out.

His exit leaves the field wide open, but the momentum clearly belongs to Democratic nominee Zohran Mamdani. At 33 years old, Mamdani represents a new generation of leadership in New York City politics. His decisive primary victory over Andrew Cuomo showed that voters are hungry for change, and his campaign promise to tackle the cost of living in one of the world’s most expensive cities has struck a chord with everyday New Yorkers. If elected, he would be the youngest and most progressive mayor the city has seen in decades.

Mamdani wasted no time responding to Adams’ announcement, warning voters not to settle for a return to politics-as-usual with Cuomo, who is trying to mount a comeback after resigning in disgrace. “New York deserves better than trading in one disgraced, corrupt politician for another,” Mamdani said, adding that the city is ready to move past the old cycle of scandals and backroom deals. His words underscored what has become the central theme of his campaign — that the city needs a mayor who is accountable to its people, not to wealthy donors or political machines.

Cuomo, on the other hand, praised Adams for stepping aside and tried to cast himself as the only candidate capable of stopping what he called “extremist forces.” But polls leading up to Adams’ withdrawal showed Mamdani holding a solid lead over Cuomo, suggesting that voters are not buying into Cuomo’s comeback pitch. Republican Curtis Sliwa also remains in the race, but he has struggled to gain traction, especially after Donald Trump dismissed him as “not exactly prime time.”

Adams’ fall from grace has been dramatic. Once elected on a promise to crack down on crime and restore confidence in the city after the pandemic, he did see crime rates fall, but his accomplishments were quickly overshadowed by scandals. Federal prosecutors accused him of accepting bribes and favors, his administration saw top officials resign after raids, and his increasingly close ties with Trump alienated many in his own party. By the time he chose to skip the Democratic primary and run as an independent, his support had all but collapsed.

Now, with Adams gone, Mamdani stands as the clear front-runner. He has the backing of Governor Kathy Hochul, a growing grassroots movement behind him, and a vision centered on affordability and accountability. Cuomo will try to win over Adams’ former supporters, but Mamdani has already shown he can beat him soundly. As the election approaches, New Yorkers seem ready to embrace a fresh start, and Mamdani’s candidacy offers exactly that — a chance to turn the page on years of chaos and move toward a future that prioritizes the needs of the people.

