Listen Live
Entertainment

Pooh Shiesty Shoots His Shot At Cardi B Just Hours After Release

Published on October 8, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Source:

Pooh Shiesty Shoots His Shot At Cardi B Just Hours After Prison Release

Pooh Shiesty wasted no time making headlines after his early release from prison.

Within 24 hours of gaining his freedom, the Memphis rapper surprised fans by jumping into Cardi B’s Instagram comments with a bold message: “I love you.”

Cardi had just posted a clip of herself rapping along to her track “Check Please” from her new album Am I The Drama? when Shiesty dropped the unexpected comment.

The move immediately had social media buzzing, with blogs reposting the moment and fans debating if the rapper was serious or simply stirring up attention.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DPfb2GnjObT/

While the comment might have been playful, Cardi B is far from single.

She’s currently in a relationship with NFL star Stefon Diggs, and just last month confirmed they are expecting their first child together.

During a recent interview, Cardi said she and Diggs have been “very supportive of each other” throughout her pregnancy.

Reactions online were mixed. Some fans thought Shiesty had a real shot if Cardi wasn’t already taken.

Others felt the rapper was reaching too far, with one commenter writing: “Cardi don’t want no more rappers to break her heart, and right now there ain’t no richer version of Stefon out.”

RELATED: Pooh Shiesty Is Free: What’s Next for the Memphis Rap Star

Pooh Shiesty Shoots His Shot At Cardi B Just Hours After Release  was originally published on hot1009.com

More from 93.1 WZAK
Trending
Rest in Power Graphic 2025
67 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

15 Items
News

From Weinstein to O.J., The Wildest Celebrity Sentencing Surprises

Taco Deals
15 Items
Food & Drink

The Best 15 Taco Deals in Cleveland to Hit on National Taco Day

News

Trump Team Threatens To Deploy ICE To The Super Bowl In Response To Bad Bunny’s MAGA Backlash

MetroHealth
Family & Parenting

Breastfeeding Challenges and Solutions

40 Items
Sports

Complete List of Every Browns Quarterback Since 1999

PNC Fairfax Connection -13th annual celebration
Events

PNC Fairfax Connection ~ 13TH ANNUAL CELEBRATION

Ice Cube Tour contest 2025
Contests

Win Free Tickets to See Ice Cube in Cleveland!

93.1 WZAK

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close