Source: Jerritt Clark / Getty

Hip hop artist Armani White joined Ro Digga and DJ Ryan Wolf on The Day Party for a cool conversation about his first full-length album, There’s a Ghost in My House, dropping on Halloween. The Philadelphia native said the spooky release date made perfect sense. After all, the album’s title came from a real-life ghost encounter that convinced him to move out!

Currently touring with T-Pain, Armani described the tour as pure fun, complete with scooters backstage and running jokes involving birthday cakes. He also teased a collaboration with T-Pain on the album and hinted at a headline tour and more new music coming in 2026.

When it comes to his artistry, Armani refuses to be boxed in. “I just make really great music,” he said. “Don’t call it rap, don’t call it R&B, it’s just me.”

Before leaving, Armani playfully confessed that after years of repping Philly’s Wawa, he’s now a believer in Sheetz. “I was unfamiliar with your game,” he joked. “But now, I’m a believer.”

🎥 Watch the full interview with Armani White below!

The Most Dangerous Areas In and Around Cleveland Right Now

Millennium Tour Cleveland: Everything You Missed!

Here’s Everything You Missed at Z1079 Summer Jam

Armani White Talks Ghosts, Touring With T-Pain, and New Album was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com