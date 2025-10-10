Source: Savion Washington / Getty

Everyone’s Remixing Kehlani’s “Folded” — From Brandy to Toni Braxton

Kehlani’s latest single “Folded” has turned into way more than just a song — it’s a movement.

Since dropping on June 11, 2025, the track’s raw emotion and stripped-back production have made it perfect for reinterpretation, and now some of R&B’s biggest voices are putting their own spin on it.

The legendary Brandy couldn’t resist adding her touch. Her version of “Folded” highlights those signature layered harmonies and shows why she’s still the “Vocal Bible.” Fans have been quick to crown her take one of the standout remixes so far.

Never one to miss a moment, Toni Braxton jumped on the “Folded Challenge” for her 58th birthday — gifting fans with a sultry version only she could deliver. Toni’s performance instantly lit up social feeds and reminded everyone why her voice remains iconic in every era.

It’s not just Brandy and Toni. Artists like JoJo, Mario, and Tank have also joined in, each adding their own flavor to the record.

Even HBCU marching bands are performing their own renditions during halftime shows, proving “Folded” has gone from R&B ballad to full-blown cultural moment.

Rumors are swirling about an official “Folded Remix EP” that could feature Toni Braxton, Brandy, JoJo, and Mario all in one place. If true, this would be one of the most star-studded R&B remix.

