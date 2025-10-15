Wendy Osefo Says She ‘Voluntarily’ Resigned from Wesleyan University

Source: Variety / Getty

Dr. Wendy Osefo’s career has taken another turn as the reality star and political commentator steps away from her academic position at Wesleyan University. The 41-year-old professor, who was arrested alongside her husband Eddie Osefo last week on multiple fraud charges, has now confirmed she “voluntarily resigned” from the university before the news broke publicly.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

In a statement to PEOPLE, a spokesperson for Osefo clarified the situation: “Contrary to recent media reports, Dr. Wendy Osefo was not terminated from a faculty position at Wesleyan University. She formally submitted her letter of resignation prior to any public announcement made by the university.” The statement went on to emphasize that the decision was made “independently and communicated directly to the university before any external reports surfaced.”

Love 93.1 WZAK? Get more! Join the 93.1 WZAK Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Wesleyan University also confirmed the resignation, issuing its own brief statement: “Wendy Osefo is no longer an employee of Wesleyan University. She resigned from her position.”

The couple’s arrests have sparked widespread attention both within the Real Housewives community and the academic world. According to the Westminster Police Department, Wendy and Eddie Osefo were booked on 16 fraud-related charges last week. The pair, who share three children — Karter, 12, Kruz, 10, and Kamrynn, 6 — were later released on bond and are expected to face court proceedings soon.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Before her resignation, Wendy Osefo was teaching a course titled The Sociology of Reality TV at Wesleyan University, which she developed and launched in November 2024. The course, which analyzed the cultural impact of reality television, gained attention for its innovative approach to blending pop culture and sociology.

In a past interview with Black Enterprise, Osefo reflected on her excitement over joining Wesleyan’s faculty, saying she finally felt valued for her contributions. “For Wesleyan, as much prestige as they have, to see me and say, ‘Not only do we want you, but we want you to have the title of Distinguished Professor,’ I was like, this is a sign,” she said at the time.

This isn’t Osefo’s first professional shift since joining The Real Housewives of Potomac in 2020. She previously stepped down from her position as an assistant professor at Johns Hopkins University during season 9 to focus on her family and business ventures.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The couple’s legal issues first came to public attention after an alleged burglary at their Maryland home earlier this year. Initially, Wendy and Eddie reported over $200,000 worth of luxury items stolen while they were on vacation in Jamaica. However, according to an Oct. 10 statement from the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, investigators later found evidence suggesting that some of the “stolen” items had actually been returned by the couple to the stores they were purchased from.

Related Article: RHOP’ Star Wendy Osefo Husband Eddie Arrested on Fraud Charges,

Related Article: Monique Samuels Is Back On RHOP—And She’s Bringing A Whole New Vibe

Despite the controversy, a representative for the Osefos said they are remaining positive and cooperative. “They are back home safely with their family and look forward to their day in court,” the statement read.

While it’s unclear what’s next for Wendy Osefo’s academic or television career, her departure from Wesleyan marks the latest development in an already turbulent year for the reality star and professor.

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

✕

Wendy Osefo Says She ‘Voluntarily’ Resigned from Wesleyan University was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com