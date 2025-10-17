‘No Kings Protest’ Being Held in Raleigh & Across the Triangle

Source: The Austin American-Statesman/Hearst Newspapers / Getty

Protestors are expected to gather across North Carolina this weekend, including some areas across the Triangle.

The “No Kings Protests” is a nationwide demonstration against Donald Trump and his abuse of power. This marks the second nationwide protest against the president and the Trump administration this year.

In June, several protestors gathered in locations across the Triangle, including Raleigh, Durham, Morrisville, Fayetteville and other cities statewide. These protests occurred around the same time of the U.S. Army’s 250th birthday and the celebration and parade that also happened to be on Trump’s birthday.

According to WUNC, the rally in Raleigh, organized by 50501 NC, will happen this weekend on Capitol Boulevard.

Here are were other demonstrations are occurring across the Triangle over the weekend:

Orange County

Hillsborough: Orange County Historical Courthouse, 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Carrboro Town Commons, 3 to 4:30 p.m.

Durham County

Durham Central Park, 2 to 4 p.m.

Wake County

Raleigh: Capital Blvd. (between Oak Forest Rd and Old Wake Forest Rd), 12 to 3 p.m.

Cary: 110 SE Maynard Rd. (near Greenwood Baptist Church), 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Apex Town Hall, 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Wake Forest: Centennial Plaza, 2 to 4 p.m.

Clayton Town Square, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Chatham County

Pittsboro: Chatham County Courthouse, 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

