Listen Live
Local

'No Kings Protest' Being Held in Raleigh & Across the Triangle

‘No Kings Protest’ Being Held in Raleigh & Across the Triangle

Published on October 17, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

No Kings Trump Protest in Austin, Texas 2025
Source: The Austin American-Statesman/Hearst Newspapers / Getty

Protestors are expected to gather across North Carolina this weekend, including some areas across the Triangle.

The “No Kings Protests” is a nationwide demonstration against Donald Trump and his abuse of power. This marks the second nationwide protest against the president and the Trump administration this year.

In June, several protestors gathered in locations across the Triangle, including Raleigh, Durham, Morrisville, Fayetteville and other cities statewide. These protests occurred around the same time of the U.S. Army’s 250th birthday and the celebration and parade that also happened to be on Trump’s birthday.

According to WUNC, the rally in Raleigh, organized by 50501 NC, will happen this weekend on Capitol Boulevard.

Here are were other demonstrations are occurring across the Triangle over the weekend:

Orange County

  • Hillsborough: Orange County Historical Courthouse, 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
  • Carrboro Town Commons, 3 to 4:30 p.m.

Durham County

  • Durham Central Park, 2 to 4 p.m.

Wake County

  • Raleigh: Capital Blvd. (between Oak Forest Rd and Old Wake Forest Rd), 12 to 3 p.m.
  • Cary: 110 SE Maynard Rd. (near Greenwood Baptist Church), 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Apex Town Hall, 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.
  • Wake Forest: Centennial Plaza, 2 to 4 p.m.
  • Clayton Town Square, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Chatham County

  • Pittsboro: Chatham County Courthouse, 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

‘No Kings Protest’ Being Held in Raleigh & Across the Triangle  was originally published on thelightnc.com

More from 93.1 WZAK
Trending
Rest in Power Graphic 2025
68 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

D'Angelo And The Vanguard - Los Angeles performance
10 Items
Music

10 Times D’Angelo Smoked His R&B Feature on a Hip-Hop Song

Los Angeles Special Screening Of Apple Original Films And A24's "Highest 2 Lowest" - Arrivals
Movies

Spike Lee Talks Denzel Washington Chemistry and Theater vs Streaming

20 Items
News

The 20 Deadliest Cities in Ohio, Ranked

Sam Sylk Show Podcast Updated 2025
Entertainment

The Sam Sylk Show Podcast: Airline Tragedies And Grammy 2025

Television

BLACK WATCH: (10.10.25) ‘Caught Stealing,’ ‘Bosch’ & More

10 Items
Local

10 Teens Arrested After Weekend Car Break-Ins at Cleveland Hotel

MetroHealth
Family & Parenting

Breastfeeding Challenges and Solutions

93.1 WZAK

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close