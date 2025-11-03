Damian Lillard Calls Out Kevin Love For Joking About NBA’s Gambling Arrests

Source: Alika Jenner / Getty

When news of the NBA gambling scandal broke, social media immediately erupted in typical fashion with tons of memes roasting those allegedly involved.

But one person who probably should have stayed out of it was NBA player Kevin Love. Love, unironically, loves to comment on league happenings even though he might see them on the court nightly.

So he hopped on Instagram to post a photoshopped image of alleged culprits Chauncey Billups and Terry Rozier, hugged up as the couple from the Coldplay concert meme. Then he added a caption that read “NO (Draft) KINGS!!!”

The post garnered thousands of likes, but Damian Lillard took issue with Love poking fun at the situation, commenting that Love’s joke was some “Weak ass sh-t.” Love took heed of Lillard’s criticism and deleted the post after realizing it was in poor taste.

“Spoke to Dame and he opened my eyes to this being a real-life situation for two of my former teammates and brothers,” he wrote. “I took a particular post down because we all know they are going through it. As are their collective families.”

There is some overlap between Love and Billups, with both playing in the league from 2008 to 2014, and even more in common given the latter’s switch to coaching.

It hits home even harder for Rozier because the two were teammates on the Miami Heat from 2023 to 2024 before Love was traded to his current team, the Utah Jazz.

The details of the gambling scandal include Rozier purposefully underperforming so that his associates could make money on his under. Portland Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups is said to have participated in rigged poker games organized by the mafia. Former Cleveland Cavaliers assistant coach was arrested as well for alerting bettors of active rosters, including one time when he advised them that LeBron would be sitting out.

See the ongoing social media reaction to the scandal below.

Damian Lillard Calls Out Kevin Love For Joking About NBA’s Gambling Arrests was originally published on cassiuslife.com