Listen To Black Women: Stacey Abrams And Latosha Brown Share Gems On Political Power 

Voting remains one of the most important things we can do to protect our families and communities, but also to sustain our power. In the season six opener for “Listen to Black Women,” Stacey Abrams and Latosha Brown explore power, politics, and protecting our peace.

More than a plea for people to vote, Abrams and Brown hone in on the clarity and mental fortitude to navigate the current moment. The women share insights and observations on why Black people must keep showing up, how our participation matters, and ways to disrupt systems and processes that do not serve us.

“The goal is fear, the response is courage,” Abrams said. “There is nothing more terrifying to a politician than somebody knowing who they are. I was one. And I’ll tell you, politicians are like 15-year-olds. We respond to money, peer pressure, and attention.”

As both women know, voting is only part of the solution. The personal is political, and the political protects every aspect of our lives.

During the conversation, Abrams outlined what she calls 10 Steps to Freedom and Power, offering an expansive approach to political participation and civic engagement.

But most importantly, disrupt and then deny, she said. Do not comply with ICE raids or policies that aid in the terror being inflicted on our communities.

Brown echoed similar sentiments and drew a clear connection between why we vote, why we fight, and how we continue to show up even amid SNAP cuts, layoffs, and other attacks on our people. She also drew on the strength of Black women in her family, historical foremothers like Harriet Tubman, and even New York Attorney General Letitia James.

“At the end of the day, you’re not gonna come for me, you’re gonna come from my communities, and we’re not going to respond,” Brown said. “I’m leaning on the past of being a part of a legacy. I’m leanin’ on the present where my grandchildren, where the people that I love, are being threatened right now, and their safety is being threatened. What else can I do but fight, right?”

Disagree with some of the specifics, but the heart of the message is a clear commitment and thoughtful approach to civic and community engagement. It may not always feel like it, but our votes and our voices matter.

Our votes and voices can dictate how our tax dollars are managed and spent. It can make the difference between states and local jurisdictions stepping up to help families and elderly recipients of SNAP, or a state like Georgia sitting on a $14.6 billion surplus and refusing to help.

Even as national pundits rush to push conversations of the 2026 midterms, communities across the country have the opportunity to cast ballots this week in state and local elections.

“We wouldn’t be in this position if the government we had was doing the work it needed to do,” Abrams said. “We’ve gotta recognize, we’ve got to activate, and we’ve go to build. And when we do those three things, that’s how we get the democracy we deserve. That’s how we get the futures we deserve.”

Watch the full conversation with Stacey Abrams and Latosha Brown: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HzDMnHIkLvo

