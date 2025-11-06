Listen Live
News

Mary Sheffield Makes History As 1st Woman Mayor Of Detroit

Mayor-elect Mary Sheffield's historic win marked a strong night for the Democratic Party in the first real response to Trump's political will.

Published on November 6, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Mary Sheffield For Detroit's Future Election Night Watch Party

Detroit City Council President Mary Sheffield made history in Detroit on Tuesday (November) after she was elected as the first woman mayor of the Michigan city. Mayor-elect Mary Sheffield will utilize her political expertise to shed light on the needs of Detroit residents, promising equity and inclusion during her victory speech.

Mary Sheffield, 38, earned a commanding win over her challenger, Triumph Church Pastor Solomon Kinloch, Jr., to the tune of 77 to 23 percent of the vote, as reported by the Detroit Free Press.

“I am told it was the largest margin (of victory) in the history of the city of Detroit,” Sheffield said to a group of reporters before her speech. “I feel like today was a mandate by our city. Everyone is going to have a seat at the table with this administration.”

During a spirited victory speech, Sheffield noted the historic significance of her win and thanked the city for backing her vision.

“Tonight, our city adds another chapter to its great history. Throughout Detroit’s 324-year history, 75 mayors have led this city. Not one has been a woman. But tonight, Detroit, we know that changes. And you changed it, Detroit,” Sheffield said from Detroit’s MGM Grand.

Mary Sheffield previously served 12 years as a member of the city council ahead of announcing her mayoral bid in 2023.

Photo: Getty

Mary Sheffield Makes History As 1st Woman Mayor Of Detroit was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 93.1 WZAK
Trending
News

The Coup Ain’t Coming. It’s Already Here

10 Items
Local

Free and Discounted Sandwiches in Cleveland for National Sandwich Day

Mommy Virtue - EP 4 : Choosing the Best Prediatric Provider for Your Baby
Family & Parenting

Choosing the Best Prediatric Provider for Your Baby

Mommy Virtue Ep 5
Family & Parenting

Preparing for Baby’s Arrival

Entertainment

Rapper Too Short’s Brother Killed During Shooting In Oakland, CA

Entertainment

Skip Bayless Calls Out Travis Hunter for Getting Baptized on Game Day

Los Angeles Special Screening Of Apple Original Films And A24's "Highest 2 Lowest" - Arrivals
Movies

Spike Lee Talks Denzel Washington Chemistry and Theater vs Streaming

18 Items
Entertainment

From Gospel to Hip-Hop: Day 2 of the Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2025

93.1 WZAK

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close