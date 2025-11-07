Source: Stefanie Keenan / Getty

SZA Opens Up About Her New Album and a Record-Breaking Year

After dominating 2025 with sold-out stadiums, a record-breaking single, and a film debut, SZA is already back in the studio—though even she admits she didn’t plan it that way.

In her new GQ cover story, the five-time Grammy winner reflects on a whirlwind year that included co-headlining an international tour with Kendrick Lamar, performing at the Super Bowl halftime show, and spending 13 weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100.

Now, instead of slowing down, the “Kill Bill” singer is diving headfirst into new music.

“I had no comedown,” she told GQ. “I came back [from tour] and went right into the studio making a whole other album. I feel so frazzled.”

Despite her exhaustion, SZA seems to be in her most experimental era yet.

She’s been writing in the studio with Steve Lacy and trying new creative exercises—like pulling random words from a hat to inspire song titles and themes.

Tracks like “Passenger Princess,” “Burgers,” and “Yearner” have already come out of those sessions.

“It’s fun as hell,” she said. “And the songs are fire.”

The SOS artist says her next album—likely not dropping until after 2026—will feature “certified bangers” filled with intention, emotion, and evolution.

Her goal? To carve out “the most deadass version of me” through music that feels raw and real.

She’s also learning to let go of her perfectionist tendencies.

“I just want to make great things,” SZA explained.

“We have such a crazy onslaught of mediocrity that the bar is in hell. Maybe I’m just bored to death—everything feels mundane.”

Even with new creative fire, she’s keeping her peace outside the booth.

When asked about the online drama she’s occasionally pulled into—like this year’s brief mention in Nicki Minaj’s social media feud—SZA kept it simple: “It was something between two grown-ass men [referring to Kendrick and Drake]. Why would I insert myself?”

Now approaching her 36th birthday, SZA says she’s focused on her health, her family, and making the best album of her life. “It’s time for life to be built,” she said.

Whatever direction she takes next, one thing’s clear: SZA is far from finished evolving.

