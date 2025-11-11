Listen Live
Close
Food & Drink

Tamela Mann Debuts 'Mama Mann's Kitchen' Spice Blends

Tamela Mann Debuts ‘Mama Mann’s Kitchen’ Spice Blend Collection

Published on November 11, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

39th Annual Stellar Awards - Press Room
Source: Gabe Ginsberg / Getty

Grammy Award-winning gospel artist and actress Tamela Mann is venturing into a new business showcasing her love for all things flavor and spice.

The singer announced that she is releasing Mama Mann’s Kitchen Seasoning Blend Collection.

“Mama Mann’s Kitchen is all about love you can taste,” said Mann in a statement with the Gospel Music Association. “These spices come from the same heart that’s been cooking for my family for years — with flavor, warmth, and faith at the center … My goal is to help families bring a little more joy to the table and remember that food, like love, is best when it’s shared and doesn’t have to be hard to make.”

There are four different blends of the Mama Mann’s Kitchen Collection. A For Everything blend, a Garlic Mix blend, an All Things Blackened blend and Just For Pie blend.

Each blend is a soulful, savory collection that gives every home a little taste of Tamela Mann’s table.

You can preorder the Mama Mann’s Kitchen Seasoning Blend Collection here.

Tamela Mann Debuts ‘Mama Mann’s Kitchen’ Spice Blend Collection was originally published on thelightnc.com

More from 93.1 WZAK
Trending
Rest in Power Graphic 2025
73 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Mommy Virtue EP 3
Family & Parenting

Navigating Healthcare for High-Risk Pregnancies

25 Items
Food & Drink

Veterans Day: 25 Restaurants Offering Free or Discounted Meals in NEO

11 Items
Local

Cleveland Food Resources for Families Impacted by SNAP Cutoff

Los Angeles Special Screening Of Apple Original Films And A24's "Highest 2 Lowest" - Arrivals
Movies

Spike Lee Talks Denzel Washington Chemistry and Theater vs Streaming

Trending
12 Items

Trending

Entertainment

What’s Black On Netflix: November 2025

Obituaries

Fat Joe, Slick Rick, Nas Celebrate the Culture That Changed the World

Celebrity News

Kehlani Alleges She Was Sexually Assaulted After UK Show

93.1 WZAK

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close