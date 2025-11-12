These 20 Stores in Cleveland Are Hiring Seasonal Staff Right Now

Source: Portland Press Herald / Getty

Looking to make some extra cash this holiday season? You’re in luck! Dozens of Cleveland-area retailers are hiring seasonal staff right now.

From big-name national chains to local shops, opportunities are opening fast across Northeast Ohio. Seasonal jobs are a great way to earn quick income, build experience, and even turn a short-term role into a permanent position after the holidays.

Many stores are boosting hourly pay and offering flexible schedules to attract new workers before the rush hits.

Whether you’re looking for retail, warehouse, or customer-service work, Cleveland’s hiring wave has something for everyone.

Here are 20 stores currently hiring seasonal employees in the Cleveland area. Act fast, these positions go quickly every year.

We can’t guarantee every location on this list is currently hiring. All information was sourced from publicly available job postings and company websites.

Target

Cleveland-area stores post seasonal “Guest Advocate” roles, pay ~$15.50–23/hr.