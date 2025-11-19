Listen Live
Close
News

Cardi B On Her Ex-Husband Offset, "I Feel Like My Life Is In Danger"

Cardi B On Her Ex-Husband Offset, “I Feel Like My Life Is In Danger”

Things have gotten to an unfortunate point between Cardi B and her ex-husband, Offset.

Published on November 19, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

US-ENTERTAINMENT-FASHION-METGALA-CELEBRITY-MUSEUM-RED CARPET
Source: ANGELA WEISS / Getty

Things have gotten to an unfortunate point between Cardi B and her ex-husband, Offset.

After Bardi and Stefon Diggs welcomed their first child together, her past continues to bubble back up. The ATL rapper posted on his Instagram story, “My kid lol,” days after Cardi B had her fourth child with her new boo. Following that cryptic post was a post of Cardi’s own. Where she got in detail on how the last year of her breakup with Offset has been:

“Y’all be thinking it’s so funny and it’s not…it’s been over a year and I’m still being harassed and threatened to the point that I feel like my life is in danger. Mf’ers do anything for attention, and it could get real nasty with just one upload… LEAVE ME TF ALONE.”

Offset’s representation made a statement to Page Six regarding Cardi’s comments, “Any statements attributed to Offset circulating on social media are completely fabricated. Cardi responded to misinformation, and the situation escalated unnecessarily. Offset has remained supportive of Cardi and genuinely wishes her nothing but the best.”

It’s been a messy breakup between the two. Cardi B and Offset officially split last year, with the NY rapper filing for divorce for the second time during their marriage. They share three children together: Kulture, Wave, and Blossom. As things continue to unfold publicly, fans can only hope the situation settles down for the sake of everyone involved. 

Cardi B On Her Ex-Husband Offset, “I Feel Like My Life Is In Danger” was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 93.1 WZAK
Trending
6 Items
Entertainment

6 Must-See Underrated Eddie Murphy Movies

12 Items
Entertainment

Locked Up: 12 Celebrities Serving Life In Prison

Mommy Virtue - EP 4 : Choosing the Best Prediatric Provider for Your Baby
Family & Parenting

Choosing the Best Prediatric Provider for Your Baby

Local

Ohio Polls Are Open, Close at 7:30 p.m. for Key Election

Los Angeles Special Screening Of Apple Original Films And A24's "Highest 2 Lowest" - Arrivals
Movies

Spike Lee Talks Denzel Washington Chemistry and Theater vs Streaming

Entertainment

Rapper Too Short’s Brother Killed During Shooting In Oakland, CA

15 Items
MakeUp

Steal Love Island’s Olandria Carthen’s Bright Blushy Makeup Routine

10 Items
Local

Free and Discounted Sandwiches in Cleveland for National Sandwich Day

93.1 WZAK

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close