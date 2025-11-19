Listen Live
Close
Local

These Cleveland Restaurants Will Be Open on Thanksgiving 2025

Looking for somewhere to eat on Thanksgiving? Several Cleveland-area restaurants will be open on November 27, 2025, offering dine-in meals, holiday menus, and takeout options.

Published on November 19, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Happy friends toasting while eating at picnic table on a patio.
Source: Drazen Zigic / Getty

Thanksgiving Day dining can get hectic, and not every family wants to spend hours in the kitchen.

Fortunately, many Cleveland-area restaurants will welcome guests on Thursday, November 27, 2025, offering everything from full traditional turkey dinners to casual meals and takeout options. Whether you’re looking for a last-minute reservation, a reliable place to grab lunch, or a holiday experience without the cleanup, several spots across Northeast Ohio will keep their doors open.

These restaurants include national chains, local favorites, upscale dining rooms, and neighborhood eateries that serve Cleveland residents every holiday season. Availability, hours, and menu options may vary, so calling ahead is always the best move.

Below is a list of Cleveland restaurants scheduled to be open on Thanksgiving Day 2025.

Please Note:

Every restaurant listed may alter hours, menu or services for the holiday. All information was sourced from publicly available announcements and websites; participation may vary by location.

Mallorca (Downtown Cleveland) – Offering a Thanksgiving dinner from 1-9 p.m. on Nov. 27.

Pickwick & Frolic – Promoting a Thanksgiving dinner in its E. Fourth St. location.

LockKeepers (Valley View) – Listed in Cleveland Magazine’s open-for-Thanksgiving guide.

The Capital Grille (Lyndhurst) – Included in the 2025 list of Thanksgiving‐open restaurants.

Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant (Orange Village) – Reservations and pre-order available for Thanksgiving.

Texas de Brazil (Woodmere) – In the same Cleveland Magazine list of open restaurants.

Buca di Beppo (Strongsville) – Suggested for family-style Thanksgiving dining.

Pier W (Lakewood) – Included as a destination for Thanksgiving dining in NE Ohio.

Alley Cat Oyster Bar (Cleveland) – Mentioned among open restaurants around Thanksgiving.

The Ritz-Carlton (Cleveland, dining venue inside) – Promoted for Thanksgiving dining.

Summer Place (Lakewood) – Offering Thanksgiving buffet, noted in local guide.

Morton’s The Steakhouse (Cleveland) – Included in the OpenTable list of restaurants open on Thanksgiving.

The Village Butcher (Mayfield Village) – Cited in guidance for Thanksgiving take-out or dining.

Stancato’s Italian Restaurant (Cleveland) – Offers full holiday dinners and catering for Thanksgiving.

Hartville Kitchen Restaurant & Bakery (Hartville) – Mentioned in list as suitable for holiday dining.

Gingham Market By Gatherings Kitchen (Cleveland region) – Featured among Thanksgiving dinner options.

Cleveland Vegan (Lakewood) – Alternative dining option for Thanksgiving, listed in local guide.

Blue Heron Brewery (Medina) – Offers holiday meals for pickup or dining for Thanksgiving.

Il Venetian (Cleveland) – Listed among best Thanksgiving dinner venues via Yelp search results.

Cleveland Chop (Cleveland) – Another sit-down option included in Yelp’s list of Thanksgiving dinner spots.

These 20 Stores in Cleveland Are Hiring Seasonal Staff Right Now

17 Cleveland Myths That Are Totally Real (And Still Wild)

20 Foods Perfected by Cleveland That Locals Swear By

These Cleveland Restaurants Will Be Open on Thanksgiving 2025 was originally published on newstalkcleveland.com

More from 93.1 WZAK
Trending
6 Items
Entertainment

6 Must-See Underrated Eddie Murphy Movies

12 Items
Entertainment

Locked Up: 12 Celebrities Serving Life In Prison

Mommy Virtue - EP 4 : Choosing the Best Prediatric Provider for Your Baby
Family & Parenting

Choosing the Best Prediatric Provider for Your Baby

Local

Ohio Polls Are Open, Close at 7:30 p.m. for Key Election

Los Angeles Special Screening Of Apple Original Films And A24's "Highest 2 Lowest" - Arrivals
Movies

Spike Lee Talks Denzel Washington Chemistry and Theater vs Streaming

Entertainment

Rapper Too Short’s Brother Killed During Shooting In Oakland, CA

15 Items
MakeUp

Steal Love Island’s Olandria Carthen’s Bright Blushy Makeup Routine

10 Items
Local

Free and Discounted Sandwiches in Cleveland for National Sandwich Day

93.1 WZAK

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close