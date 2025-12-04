Taylor Swift Recalls When Zoë Kravitz’s Python Destroyed Her Bathroom

Swift's bathroom was destroyed when Kravitz and her mom tried to retrieve Kravitz's pet python.

Source: ANGELA WEISS / Getty

Taylor Swift says there are some moments in friendship that are too surreal to get upset about. During her Oct. 8 appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, the singer talked about the time Zoë Kravitz’s pet Burmese python went missing inside her Beverly Hills home — and the wild rescue mission that left her bathroom in pieces.

The incident traces back to the Los Angeles fires, when Swift offered Kravitz and her mom, Lisa Bonet, a safe place to stay. Kravitz had already told her side of the story earlier this year, explaining that her mother’s snake slipped into a small opening in Swift’s bathroom. The situation escalated quickly. In an effort to retrieve the python, Kravitz said she and Bonet ended up pulling up tile and scratching walls. “We completely destroyed Taylor’s bathroom,” she admitted in her August interview.

Swift hadn’t publicly explained her perspective until now. On Meyers’ show, she recalled receiving a call from her head of security trying to explain why workers were tearing apart her bathroom. She hadn’t even known a snake was in her house. “My first question was, ‘What snake?’” she said.

Listening to the story felt almost cinematic to her. Swift joked that she needed to “first-and-last name” her friends to paint the picture correctly: Zoë Kravitz and Lisa Bonet crouched beside a wall, a python halfway inside it, and a man with an ax chopping into a custom antique cupboard. She said she imagined the whole scene looking like a dramatic editorial photoshoot. Instead of being upset, she called it “the chicest thing I’ve ever heard.”

Swift said the moment was so unbelievable that she didn’t even mind the damage. In fact, she told Meyers she played a “little game” with herself to see how long it would take Kravitz to admit what happened. It took exactly three weeks — the same amount of time needed to repair the ruined cupboard. By then, Swift had already been laughing about the situation. “Dude, I’ve been laughing about this for three weeks,” she told Kravitz when the truth finally surfaced.

Her interview also doubled as a celebration for her new album, The Life of a Showgirl, released Oct. 3. She described the project as a personal self-portrait crafted with longtime collaborators Max Martin and Shellback.

Swift has appeared on Late Night several times over the years, but this visit gave fans one of the most unexpectedly hilarious stories from her circle of friends. And in true Swift fashion, she handled the chaos the same way she handles most things — with calm, wit, and zero hard feelings.

